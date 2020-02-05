NORTH VERNON — Lily Haire jump-started Jeffersonville pasT Floyd Central 49-38 in the opening round of the 4A Jennings County Sectional on Tuesday.
Haire got the Red Devils going with a half-court buzzer beater to finish a lack-luster first quarter for Jeffersonville. The Red Devils carried the momentum into the second quarter and Haire also stayed hot with six points to help lead a 10-4 run into halftime.
Jeffersonville started the second half with a big third quarter led by Kiersten Poor and Aija Estes. Poor scored eight and Estes added six in the team’s best quarter of the night.
Keagan Kaiser tried to will Floyd Central in the fourth with six points but Jeffersonville was able to hold on and punch its ticket to the sectional semi-finals.
“We started a little slow,” Jeffersonville coach Mike Warren said. “Lily gave us a spark there at the end of the first and we picked it up in the second and the third. The defense we played after the first quarter was a lot better as well. Each game is a stepping stone but it will take a better effort to beat Jennings on Friday. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Haire finished with a team-high 15 points. Poor finished with 10 and Estes scored eight for the Red Devils.
The Highlanders’ Kaiser led all scorers with 16. She was really sharp from the free-throw line shooting 9-of-10. Kendall Brown added nine in the loss.
Jeffersonville, who is now 14-10 on the year will be back at Jennings County for the Sectional Semis against hosts the Panthers.
JEFFERSONVILLE 49, FLOYD CENTRAL 38
Jeffersonville 10 10 16 13—49
Floyd Central 12 4 9 13—38
Jeffersonville (14-10): Lily Haire 15, Kiersten Poor 10, Aija Estes 8, Candence Singelton 6, Alexis Gibson 4, Sophia Reese 3, Tatum McFarland 3.
Floyd Central (5-18): Keegan Kaiser 16, Kendall Brown 9, Kalissa Fosskuhl 6, Mandy Hess 3, Callie Jo Celichowski 3, Laney Stewart 1.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 6 (Haire 2, Poor 2, Reese, McFarland); FloydCentral 3 (Kaiser, Hess, Brown).
Mustangs look sharp in first round of sectionals
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington had an impressive first-round victory over Borden in the Class A New Washington Sectional on Tuesday.
New Washington picked it up in the second quarter after scoring just five points in the first quarter. The Mustangs put their foot on the gas and cruised to a 44-17 victory at home.
Taylor James led the way with 15 points and Makynsie Barger added 13.
“It took us a few minutes to get some jitters out,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said. “Once we settled in our girls did a nice job of pushing the tempo in our favor. Coach Vick always has his team prepared and we knew that coming in we would be in a battle from the tip. Thankfully our defense was solid when we were not able to finish some shots.”
New Washington improves to 12-11 and will take on South Central in the Sectional semi-finals on Friday.
NEW WASHINGTON 44, BORDEN 17
Borden 3 3 6 5 — 17
New Washington 5 12 17 10 — 44
Borden (10-13): Emily Cissel 5, Kaylie Magallanes 4, Christina Knight 3, Crace Hall 3, Dayton Nale 2.
New Washington (12-11): Taylor James 15, Makynsie Barger 13, Grace Ellison 6, Kalin Campbell 5, Adrian Miles 3, Mackenzie Krouse 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 1 (Knight); NewWashington 2 (James, Barger).
LANESVILLE ROLLS PAST CAI
NEW WASHINGTON — Defending sectional champion Lanesville flexed its muscle in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
Lanesville led by 20 at halftime. Christian Academy continued to fight but the Eagles offense was just to much for the Warriors to slow down.
Emma Fletcher led Christian Academy in scoring with seven points.
Lanesville will head into the Sectional semifinals on Friday against Rock Creek.
LANESVILLE 57, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 25
Lanesville 14 16 15 8 — 57
Christian Acad. 4 6 8 7 — 25
Lanesville: Adams 16, Brumley 9, Wernert 9, Gordon 6, Sonner 6, Turner 4, Campbell 3, Haire 2, Gowens 2.
Christian Academy: Emma Fletcher 7, Erin Stenrud 6, Lilly Yates 4, Ella McCoy 4, Julia Yates 4.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 5 (Brumley 3, Campbell, Adams); ChristianAcademy 0.
