SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rallied for a 59-56 victory over visiting West Washington in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night.
The Lions trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Senators 23-16 in the second period to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. West Washington rallied in the third quarter, taking a 42-38 lead heading into the final frame. Rock Creek, though, outscored the Senators 21-14 in the fourth period to win its second straight game and its fourth in its last five outings.
Freshman guard Latwan Darden led the Lions with 23 points. He was the only player in double digits for Rock Creek, which also received nine points from Johnathon Browning and seven from sophomore Gavin Gullion.
The Lions (6-15) host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PIRATES PULL OUT WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown celebrated Senior Night with a 71-67 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday night.
Caleb Brown scored 15 points to pace the Pirates, who ended a seven-game losing streak with the win. Josh Craig and Brayden Crawford added 14 apiece.
Charlestown (4-17) visits Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
