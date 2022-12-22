NEW ALBANY — New Albany outscored Salem 10-0 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 26-23 win in girls’ basketball action Wednesday night at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions pulled ahead 14-10 by halftime. The visitors increased their advantage to 23-16 through three periods before New Albany rallied in the final frame.
Maizy Smith and Journey Howard scored eight points apiece to lead the ‘Dogs, who ended their 13-game losing streak. Freshman Katie Sullivan added five, all in the fourth period.
New Albany (2-13) will next host Evansville Harrison on Dec. 20.
NEW ALBANY 26, SALEM 23
Salem 6 8 9 0 — 23
New Albany 8 2 6 10 — 26
Salem (1-12): Sidney Brown 10, Lanie Roberts 3, Kendall Hickey 6, Sidney Burton 4.
New Albany (2-13): Maizy Smith 8, Grace McBride 5, Journey Howard 8, Katie Sullivan 5.
3-point field goals: Salem 3 (Hickey 2, Roberts); New Albany 2 (McBride, Sullivan).
PACK RALLIES PAST FLOYD
MARENGO — A 22-point fourth period propelled host Crawford County to a 53-49 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 34-31 through three before the Wolfpack (11-4) rallied.
Samara Miller tallied a team-high 10 points while Carly Fonda added nine for Floyd (5-8), which will next host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 53, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Floyd Central 13 11 10 15 — 49
Crawford County 11 9 11 22 — 53
Floyd Central (5-8): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 6, Samara Miller 10, Megan Czarnecki 8, Nora Gibson 2, Carly Fonda 9, Natalya Gaines 3, CJ Celichowski 8.
Crawford County (11-4): Riley House 2, Emery Stroud 16, Maddyson Sturgeon 6, Emily Kerce 13, Natalie Stroud 12, Kylie Rickenbaugh 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Coleman 2, Fonda 2, Gaines, Hausz); Crawford County 1 (Sturgeon).
BOYS
COUGARS CLIP CREEK
BLOOMINGTON — Class 4A Bloomington South pulled away from Rock Creek in the second half for a 58-35 win Wednesday night.
The Lions led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers pulled ahead 24-16 by halftime. South then outscored Creek 34-19 after intermission for the victory.
The Lions (2-3) will next face the host Spartans at noon Tuesday in Connersville’s four-team tournament.
TIGERS TOP PIRATES
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Memorial clipped Charlestown 80-54 Wednesday night in the first game of the Tigers’ Holiday Classic.
Memorial led 29-14 at the end of the first quarter, 44-22 at halftime and 64-34 through three periods en route to its second straight win over a Clark County foe (after edging Providence 47-44 Tuesday night).
The Pirates (4-3) will face Springs Valley at 10 a.m. this morning in their final game of the Classic.
