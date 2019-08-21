SEYMOUR — Class 4A No. 2 Providence needed the minimum three sets to win its season opener Tuesday in high school volleyball action, defeating Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran 25-20, 25-21, 25-8.
Ali Hornung led the Pioneers with 21 kills and nine digs.
Ceci Rush led the defense with 12 digs and Emma Kaelin racked up 36 assists.
PROVIDENCE 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
|25
|25
|25
|20
|21
|8
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 21, Maggie Purichia 5.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 36.
Digs: Ceci Rish 12.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 2.
Next: Providence (2-0) hosts Mercy (Louisville) on Thursday at the Larkin Center.
Warriors top Henryville 3-0
HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy picked up a 3-0 victory in first-year coach Chrissy Millen’s debut.
Kendall Kerberg paced the Knights with 17 kills and Halle Rankin had 16 assists in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 victory
“After starting off a little slow in the first set, things starting coming together about halfway through and we were able to string together a few solid serve rotations to push us ahead,” Millen said. “We started off the second set hot.”
Henryville rallied to tie the score at 21-21 as the Hornets looked to even the match at a set apiece. But the Knights pushed through.
“Jolie Miles was able to put a good serve rotation together for those last few points,” Millen said.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, HENRYVILLE 0
|25
|25
|25
|17
|22
|10
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 17, Hale Rankin 5, Adeline Baldwin 5.
Assists: Rankin 16, Kerberg 4.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 11, Kerberg 4, Baldwin 2, Rankin 2.
Aces: Vancampen 2, Baldwin 2, Rankin 4, Kerberg 5.
Record: 1-0
Next Match: Monday August 26th, 2019 at Crawford County
Boys Soccer
New Albany blanks Forest Park
NEW ALBANY — The Bulldogs earned a 6-0 victory against Forest Park on Monday as freshman Mehari Milton and senior Noah Litzelswope had two goals apiece.
Hayden Krebs, Quinn Trueblood chipped in the other two goals.
The Bulldogs take on Manual on Thursday night at Prosser at 7 p.m.
