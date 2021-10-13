Floyd Central junior Kendyl Rumple helped lead the school's girls' soccer team to its sixth consecutive sectional title last week.
Rumple, a midfielder, tallied two goals and an assist in the Highlanders' 9-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence in the semifinals of the Class 3A Jennings County Sectional on Thursday night.
Two nights later, she had two goals and a corner kick that led to Floyd's final score in its 3-0 win over New Albany in the sectional final.
Following a scoreless first half, Rumple curved in a corner kick in the 48th minute to give the Highlanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Five minutes later she tapped in a rebound to put them up 2-0.
Then in the 59th minute, her corner kick was headed by Morgan Ellis before being driven in by Dakota Bramer.
The Baptist Health Floyd Athlete of the Month will be voted on at the end of each month by News and Tribune readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.