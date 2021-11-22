NEW ALBANY — A local Thanksgiving staple is back in all its fleet-footed glory this year.
The 33rd Fast Freddie’s Festive Five Mile Foot Feast, which like many events was held virtually in 2020, will go off at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Everybody was positive last year. We were frustrated, we all were (by COVID-19), but this year everything’s been going relatively smooth,” race organizer, and namesake, Fred Geswein said last week.
As always, the race will begin and end at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road. This year, however, runners will not be able to access the 4-H building before, or after, the race. The awards ceremony, which traditionally has been held inside post-race, will take place outside the building.
“The awards will be, hopefully, very expeditious,” Geswein said.
Online registration has ended and there will no race-day registration. However, late registration will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday during race-packet pickup at the Salvation Army at 2300 Green Valley Rd.
One new thing this year is that door prizes, which in the past have been handed out after the race, will be drawn at 7 p.m. Wednesday night then posted on Fast Freddie’s website (fredrun.com) as well as its Facebook page. Door prizes can then be claimed with bib numbers Thursday morning.
