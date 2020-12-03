Although it was held virtually this year, the 32nd annual Fast Freddie’s Festive Five-Mile Foot Feast still produced some impressive performances.
Due to COVID-19, the traditional Thanksgiving morning run was held virtually and participants were given until Nov. 29 to submit their best time.
For the third year in a row, Jacob Law posted the fastest time. The Prospect, Ky. resident ran five miles in 25 minutes, 44 seconds.
Jacob Hedrick (25:59.5), Reid Masterson (26:13.5), Carl Stone (26:15.5) and Oliver Book (27:45.0) rounded out the top five. Hedrick, Masterson and Stone all ran the traditional course, which begins and ends at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Sarah Pease won the women’s title for the ninth time in 10 years and for the 10th time overall. She, like Hedrick, Masterson and Stone, also ran the traditional course. The four-time Olympic Trials qualifier and 11-time USA Outdoor Championship qualifier finished in 27:53.5, which was the sixth-fastest time overall.
As always, a portion of the proceeds from the race will go to the Type 1 diabetes education at Baptist Health Floyd.
32ND ANNUAL FAST FREDDIE’S FESTIVE FIVE-MILE FOOT FEAST
1. Jacob Law M30 Prospect, Ky. 25:44.0.
2. Jacob Hedrick M23 Madison 25:59.5.
3. Reid Masterson M22 Jeffersonville 26:13.5.
4. Carl Stone M33 New Albany 26:15.5.
5. Oliver Book M30 Starlight 27:45.0.
6. Sarah Pease W33 Elizabeth 27:53.5.
7. Daniel Love M36 Corydon 28:59.0.
8. Jonathan O’Shea M16 Jeffersonville 29:07.5.
9. Thomas Gaines M19 Sellersburg 29:27.0.
10. Solomon Bennett M31 Memphis 29:34.0.
11. Greyden Jonas M17 Scottsburg 30:49.5.
12. Simon Quinkert M28 Scottsdale, Ariz. 31:38.0.
13. Mike Jackson M38 Nabb 31:42.0.
14. Austin Jewell M15 Sellersburg 32:01.5.
15. John Biros M46 New Albany 32:03.0.
16. Matthew Gahafer M39 New Albany 33:08.0.
17. Nate Wheatley M15 Georgetown 33:50.0.
18. Tim Wheatley M49 Georgetown 33:53.0.
19. Reece O’Shea M13 Jeffersonville 34:01.5.
20. Booker LaHue M14 Corydon 34:15.0.
21. Tyler Upton M19 Charlestown 34:18.0.
22. Alex Creamer M22 Jeffersonville 34:20.0.
23. Marcee LaHue W42 Corydon 34:34.0.
24. Connor Jackson M16 Jeffersonville 34:40.5.
25. Chuck Crowley M62 New Albany 34:56.5.
26. Tyler Burress M16 Corydon 34:59.0.
26. Brady Wells M59 Madison 34:59.0.
28. Bailey Knable W25 Sellersburg 35:14.5.
29. Chuck Rowan M13 Corydon 35:15.0.
29. Alissa Bennett W27 New Albany 35:15.0.
31. Joseph Roberts M18 New Albany 35:22.0.
32. Justin Endres M42 New Albany 35:45.5.
33. Aidan Lord M15 New Albany 35:50.0.
33. Aaron Lord M15 New Albany 35:50.0.
35. Levi Paden M14 Jeffersonville 35:57.0.
36. Zack Book M37 New Albany 36:05.0.
37. Jordan McLaughlin M38 New Salisbury 36:06.0.
38. Braxton Mayfield M12 New Albany 36:07.0.
39. David Lawhorn M53 Frankfort, Ky. 36:12.0.
40. Terry Griffis M55 Jeffersonville 36:16.0.
41. Natalie Boesing W18 New Albany 36:16.5.
42. Scott Goodwin M56 36:24.0.
43. Simon Book M25 New Albany 36:35.0.
44. Benjamin Sheehan M16 Louisville 36:48.0.
45. Jeremy Paden M41 Jeffersonville 36:56.0.
46. Greg Nash M47 New Albany 37:05.0.
47. Zack Stahl M18 Sellersburg 37:29.0.
48. Gavin Rand M14 Sellersburg 38:03.0.
49. Kaylee Kaiser M19 New Albany 38:05.0.
50. Sean Travelstead M52 Louisville 38:23.5.
51. Bill Kaiser M47 New Albany 38:24.0.
52. Adam Lord M43 New Albany 38:30.0.
52. Jessica Lord W41 New Albany 38:30.0.
54. Jarrett Gahafer M39 New Albany 38:33.0.
55. Troy Edwards M49 Ramsey 38:34.0.
56. Emily Luzano W31 Austin, Texas 38:42.5.
57. Scott Coulter M39 Louisville 38:50.0.
58. Chris Robertson M36 Pekin 38:56.0.
59. Carter Lord M13 New Albany 39:12.0.
60. Wyatt Chisman M12 Charlestown 39:14.0.
61. Olivia Clive W16 Charlestown 39:20.0.
61. Greg Law M49 Sellersburg 39.20.0.
63. Robin Lawhorn W49 Frankfort, Ky. 39:35.0.
64. Claudia Pearce W14 Greenville 39:39.46.
65. Matt Russell M44 Corydon 39:45.0.
66. Seth Hollabaugh M27 New Albany 39:51.0.
67. Elizabeth Applewhite W12 Floyds Knobs 39:56.0.
68. Junior Waterbury M45 Floyds Knobs 39:59.0.
69. Jerry Miller M49 New Albany 40:03.0.
70. Michael Leland M40 Sellersburg 40:05.0.
71. David Johnson M11 Pekin 40:19.5.
72. Grady Mayfield M10 New Albany 40:32.0.
73. Nick Book M40 New Albany 40:39.0.
74. Lauren Crowe W25 Charlestown 40:41.0.
75. Casey Price M29 Clarksville 40:45.0.
76. Abbasali Kasaeina M36 Jeffersonville 40:50.0.
77. Aaron Brooking M21 Floyds Knobs 40:54.0.
78. Andrew Williams M 39 Jeffersonville 40:55.0.
79. Brie Fleming W33 New Albany 41:17.5.
80. Robert Applegate M66 Charlestown 41:23.0.
81. Laura Chisman W44 Charlestown 41:36.0.
82. Ruby Miller W16 Floyds Knobs 41:41.5.
83. Jozsef Szilagyi M73 Louisville 41:46.03.
84. Jerry Doyle M54 Charlestown 41:48.6.
85. Mary Mingus W14 New Albany 41:55.5.
86. Brian Mayfield M42 New Albany 41:57.0.
87. Tony Alstott M57 New Albany 42:10.0.
88. Richard Horn M50 New Albany 42:12.0.
89. Lily Kahafer W12 Pekin 42:17.5.
90. Ethan Jones M29 New Albany 42:21.0.
91. Jason Cain M40 Fernandina Beach, Fla. 42:22.0.
92. Charlie Fields M50 New Albany 42:24.5.
93. Chris Morris M59 New Albany 42:35.0.
94. Sean Rowan M43 Corydon 42:36.0.
95. Jessica Mayfield W38 New Albany 42:38.0.
96. Bryan Jackson M46 Jeffersonville 42:39.0.
97. Travis Schneider M43 Corydon 42:47.0.
98. Elise Hawkins W35 Goshen, Ky. 42:48.0.
99. Joe Oliver M28 Scottsburg 43:00.0.
99. Tristan McKinney M21 Scottsburg 43:00.0.
101. Stefan Husted M32 Indianapolis 43:07.0.
101. Brian Thurston M61 Floyds Knobs 43:07.0.
103. Brian Akin M49 Floyds Knobs 43:49.0.
104. Jamie Bierman W24 Floyds Knobs 44:02.0.
104. Shelly Harrod W48 Clarksville 44:02.0.
106. Dana Pelleman W42 New Albany 44:12.0.
107. Brad Robertson M33 Pekin 44:20.0.
107. Dave Robertson M61 Pekin 44:20.0.
109. Kevin Cooke M48 Sellersburg 44:26.65.
110. Nick Knable M59 Sellersburg 44:33.5.
111. Rebecca Quinkert W62 New Albany 44:34.0.
112. Jamie Nicholson W35 Sellersburg 44:35.0.
113. Stephen Wiseheart M34 New Albany 44:36.08.
114. Shawn Hoffman M28 Clarksville 44:59.0.
115. Megan Russell W42 Palmyra 45:05.0.
116. Melissa Jobe W40 Ramsey 45:06.5.
117. Jenah Jones W12 Lexington 45:07.5.
118. Vathana Chan M32 New Albany 45:09.0.
119. Ross Tucker M46 Sellersburg 45:10.0.
120. Scott Regan M46 Louisville 45:16.0.
121. Louis Himmelhaver M65 Lanesville 45:43.0.
122. Russell Hoon M32 New Albany 45:47.0.
123. Barbara Strahm W50 Sellersburg 45:49.5.
124. Keith Atchison M61 Louisville 45:50.0.
125. Michael Brown M29 Clarksville 46:00.0.
126. Laney Thompson W19 West Lafayette 46:09.0.
127. Josh Banet M49 Floyds Knobs 46:19.0.
128. Owen Tolliver M9 Sellersburg 46:25.0.
129. Jon Train M72 DePauw 46:37.5.
130. Dewayne Burress M40 Corydon 46:39.0.
131. Jack Gardtner M10 Sellersburg 46:41.0.
132. Mark Tolliver M37 Sellersburg 46:42.0.
133. Danielle Uesseler W24 New Albany 46:47.0.
134. Bryce Brocar M25 New Albany 46:48.0.
135. Landon Ferree M10 New Albany 46:52.0.
136. Raymond Zoeller M52 Norwood, Ohio 46:54.0.
137. Kearstyn Barron W12 Charlestown 46:55.0.
138. Eric DeWitt M35 Sellersburg 47:05.0.
139. Samantha DeWitt W31 Sellersburg 47:07.0.
140. Clinton Bass M15 Louisville 47:10.5.
141. Lila Endres M16 New Albany 47:21.5.
142. Robert Sheehan M60 Louisville 47:31.0.
143. Steve Nash M51 Floyds Knobs 47:46.0.
143. Abigail Nash W20 Floyds Knobs 47:46.0.
145. Melissa Allen W44 Sellersburg 48:06.0.
146. Holly Leidolf W54 Floyds Knobs 48:10.0.
147. Dennis McNulty M65 New Albany 48:16.0.
148. Thurgood Billings M13 New Albany 48:28.0.
149. Louis Jensen M59 Sellersburg 48:32.0.
150. Christi Miller W49 New Albany 48:40.0.
151. Daniel Schilmiller M39 Greenville 48:40.5.
152. Carrie Rand W40 Sellersburg 48:43.0.
153. Tyson Schroeder M46 New Albany 48:44.0.
154. Misty Schraer W46 New Albany 48:47.0.
155. Joshua Harper M48 Jeffersonville 48:50.0.
156. Cheyenne Riley W11 New Albany 48:52.4.
157. Ben Haws M34 New Albany 48:54.0.
158. Carla Corley W61 Lanesville 49:04.0.
159. Robert Clive M45 Charlestown 49:05.0.
160. James Johnson M46 Pekin 49:13.5.
161. Andrew Hudson M34 Sellersburg 49:19.0.
162. Martha Dixon W45 Mt. Washington, Ky. 49:20.0.
163. Charlie Archer M41 New Albany 49:23.0.
164. Molly Upton W11 Jeffersonville 49:25.0.
164. Vicki Ogden W47 New Albany 49:25.0.
164. Alyssa Ross W30 Scottsdale, Ariz. 49:25.0.
167. Taylor Broadus W31 Elizabeth 49:36.0.
168. Macauley Miller M29 New Albany 49:46.0.
169. Donna Robinson W73 New Albany 49:58.0.
170. Theresa Danner W35 Jeffersonville 50:14.0.
171. Steve Goodwin M78 Richmond, Ky. 50:50.0.
172. Raelynn Rufer W16 Charlestown 51:00.0.
173. Christopher Jones M45 New Albany 51:05.0.
174. James Bonsall M31 Norwood, Ohio 51:07.0.
175. RJ Lamb M40 Floyds Knobs 51:10.0.
176. Amy Miller W50 Louisville 51:15.50.
177. Aubrey Hudson W32 Sellersburg 51:18.0.
178. Lilly Archer W11 New Albany 51:31.0.
178. Tiffany Jones W44 New Albany 51:31.0.
180. Leslie Durham W48 Greenville 52:00.0.
181. Leica Haire W45 Jeffersonville 52:04.0.
182. Terri Stone W52 Clarksville 52:07.0.
183. Macie Rhoten W16 Charlestown 52:15.0.
183. Alisha Rhoten W49 Charlestown 52:15.0.
185. Jordan Stone W30 Floyds Knobs 52:22.0.
186. Tom Coulter M59 Jeffersonville 52:29.5.
187. Racquel Burch W23 New Albany 52:35.0.
188. Tony Stone M60 Clarksville 52:45.0.
189. Kimberly Brown W30 Clarksville 53:00.0.
190. Clare Banet W42 Floyds Knobs 53:05.0.
191. Bill Legg M59 Greenville 53:07.0.
192. Zoe Raines W25 New Albany 53:16.5.
193. Elizabeth Adams W49 New Albany 53:52.5.
194. Tanner Burch M21 New Albany 54:05.54.
195. Trey McCoy M34 New Albany 54:06.0.
196. Scott Haire M48 Jeffersonville 54:22.0.
197. Angela Jackson W43 Jeffersonville 54:59.5.
197. Macy Jackson W13 Jeffersonville 54:59.5.
199. Deborah Ferree W62 Memphis 55:51.0.
200. Jennifer Whittier W46 New Albany 56:30.0.
201. Kari James W38 Sellersburg 56:35.0.
202. Cameron Hardesty M25 Henryville 57:45.0.
203. GeeAnn Missi W35 New Albany 57:55.0.
204. Paul Marvin M71 Louisville 57:56.0.
205. Cory Daniel M41 Sellersburg 58:51.0.
206. Sara Cain W41 Fernandina Beach, Fla. 58:55.0.
207. Alison Sherrell W34 Greenville 59:00.0.
208. Lea Griffis W55 Jeffersonville 59:13.0.
209. Lindsey Baylor W36 Greenville 59:20.0.
210. Jim Leidolf M55 Floyds Knobs 59:25.0.
211. Lindsay Leidolf W20 Floyds Knobs 1:00:00.0.
212. Tammy Marvin W56 Louisville 1:01:00.0.
213. Cryl Geltmaker W39 Floyds Knobs 1:01:10.0.
214. Kevin Jones M49 Corydon 1:01:20.0.
215. Franz Hardesty M46 Henryville 1:02:01.0.
216. Mallory McKinney W22 Scottsburg 1:03:00.0.
217. Grady Riley M9 New Albany 1:03:06.0.
218. Roger Riley M45 New Albany 1:04:08.0.
219. Kelly Hargett W53 Scottsburg 1:05:00.0.
219. Paige Oliver W28 Scottsburg 1:05:00.0.
221. Danielle Archer W46 New Albany 1:12:17.0.
222. Steven Schraer M48 New Albany 1:20:20.0.
223. Scott Rife M61 Jeffersonville 1:25:24.0.
224. Linda Roederer W69 Lanesville 1:31:00.0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.