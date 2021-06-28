CHARLESTOWN — Noah Nifong and Julia Beuchler were the winners of Saturday’s 2021 Pirate Dash 5K, the kickoff event of Charlestown’s Founders Week.
Nifong, the overall winner, covered the 3.1-mile course at Charlestown State Park in 19 minutes, 37 seconds.
Beuchler was the women’s winner. She crossed the line in 22:38.
Mike Jackson and Mark Stauffer were the second- and third-place male finishers, while Noel Nifong and Laura Chisman were the second- and third-place female finishers.
The Pirate Dash, which benefited the cross country program at Charlestown High School, was the first event in the Charlestown Triple Crown series. The final two races are July 24’s Monroe Street Mile and August 7’s Sgt. Bertram 5K9. To register for one, or both, of those races visit getmeregistered.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.