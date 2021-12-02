NEW ALBANY — Adam Togami and Flannery Musk were the winners of the 34th Fast Freddie's Festive Five Mile Foot Feast, which was run on Thanksgiving morning. 

Below are the complete results. 

34TH FAST FREDDIE'S FESTIVE FIVE MILE FOOT FEAST

MEN

1. Adam Togami (New Albany) 25:36.30; 2. Carl Stone (Athens, Ohio) 26:07.30; 3. David Heinemann (Georgetown) 26:14.50; 4. Reid Masterson (Jeffersonville) 26:41.40; 5. Chris Striegal (Louisville) 26:48.80; 6. Jacob Hedrick (Hanover) 26:58.80; 7. Collin Zollman (Floyds Knobs) 27:29.50; 8. Hunter Griffin (Greenville) 27:35.20; 9. Will Conway (Charlestown) 27:56.20; 10. Solomon Bennett (New Albany) 27:56.30; 11. Daniel Love (Corydon) 28:21.00; 12. Alexander Pinckney (Jeffersonville) 28:28.50; 13. Oliver Book (Starlight) 28:48.80; 14. Mike Horan (Goshen) 28:55.30; 15. Nathan Wheatley (Georgetown) 29:08.50; 16. Jared Santana (New Albany) 29:13.20; 17. Thomas Gaines (Floyds Knobs) 29:15.20; 18. Holden Wells (Louisville) 29:48.10; 19. Skylar Stidam (Floyds Knobs) 30:10.40; 20. Scott Barnes (Lanesville) 30:25.30; 21. Ashton Still (Sellersburg) 30:27.20; 22. Seth Snider-Hayes (Louisville) 30:37.10; 23. Caleb Abbott (Winter Park, Fla.) 30:39.70; 24. Ben Chisman (Charlestown) 30:44.80; 25. Rick Torres (Elizabethtown, Ky.) 30:57.40; 26. Austin Jewell (Floyds Knobs) 31:06.90; 27. Neal Masterson (Jeffersonville) 31:07.60; 28. Nolan Smith (Louisville) 31:11.70; 29. Booker LaHue (Corydon) 31:23.50; 30. Grant Vellinger (Floyds Knobs) 31:28.70; 31. Ryan Graham (Sellersburg) 31:37.50; 32. Cameron Stephens (Sellersburg) 31:37.60; 33. Mac Rhodes (Floyds Knobs) 31:42.20; 34. Jonathan O'Shea (Jeffersonville) 31:44.60; 35. Ben Malone (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 31:53.40; 36. David Lawhorn (Frankfort, Ky.) 32:12.20; 37. Chris Fugate (Austin) 32:36.60; 38. Trevin Bender (Floyds Knobs) 32:40.60; 39. Thomas Scearce (Louisville) 32:53.90; 40. Jacob Scearce (Westfield) 33:10.00; 41. Joshua Hellmann (Charlestown) 33:16.30; 42. Daniel Knable (Floyds Knobs) 33:21.10; 43. Murphy Sheets (Jeffersonville) 33:31.50; 44. Matt Gahafer (New Albany) 33:29.10; 45. John O'Shea (Jeffersonville) 33:31.50; 46. Tyler Upton (Charlestown) 33:37.80; 47. Tim Wheatley (Georgetown) 33:47.00; 48. Nate Very (Sellersburg) 34:01.70; 49. Tristan Murphy (Cicero) 34:01.90; 50. Chris Robertson (Pekin) 34:02.40; 

51. Nick Romeo (Lanesville) 34:04.20; 52. Wyatt Chisman (Charlestown) 34:05.40; 53. Sam Parks (Livonia, Mich.) 34:05.80; 54. Luke Schroering (Floyds Knobs) 34:24.30; 55. Boston Just (New Albany) 34:25.40; 56. Chuck Crowley (Floyds Knobs) 34:32.60; 57. Brady Wells (Madison) 34:38.90; 58. Brodie Terkhorn (Jeffersonville) 34:43.80; 59. Justin Endres (New Albany) 34:48.10; 60. Matt Zimmerman (New Albany) 35:13.80; 61. Aaron Lord (New Albany) 35:25.20; 62. Aidan Lord (New Albany) 35:25.40; 63. Craig Francke (Floyds Knobs) 35:46.30; 64. Levi Paden (Jeffersonville) 35:49.50; 65. Jeremy Paden (Jeffersonville) 35:51.20; 66. Brady Day (Sellersburg) 36:08.50; 67. Will Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 36:12.80; 68. Jordan McLaughlin (New Salisbury) 36:14.00; 69. Benjamin Sheehan (Louisville) 36:28.10; 70. Bill Kaiser (Floyds Knobs) 36:38.80; 71. Garry Abbott (Winter Park, Fla.) 36:52.00; 72. Jake Romeo (Lanesville) 36:54.60; 73. Chuck Rowan (Corydon) 36:56.90; 74. Todd Prinz (New Albany) 37:29.80; 75. Braxton Mayfield (New Albany) 37:30.80; 76. Scott Goodwin (Louisville) 37:35.20; 77. Jake Brown (New Albany) 37:42.70; 78. James Paden (Jeffersonville) 37:56.00; 79. Reece O'Shea (Jeffersonville) 37:56.90; 80. Andrew Williams (Jeffersonville) 38:10.40; 81. Graham Capito (Sellersburg) 38:18.60; 82. Nick Knable (Sellersburg) 38:26.50; 83. Bruce Hardesty (Floyds Knobs) 38:28.20; 84. James Freiberger (Floyds Knobs) 38:44.20; 85. Brandon Hopf (Georgetown) 38:46.80; 86. Andrew Davidson (Clarksville) 38:48.20; 87. Elliot Mattingly (Bardstown, Ky.) 39:00.80; 88. Craig Renn (Floyds Knobs) 39:16.50; 89. Billy Brown (Borden) 39:22.50; 90. Devin Schroeder (New Albany) 39:24.90; 91. Jarret Gahafer (New Albany) 39:29.20; 92. Joe Oliver (Scottsburg) 39:33.30; 93. Tyler Straub (Sellersburg) 39:37.00; 94. Gavin Taylor (New Albany) 39:38.80; 95. Michael Stiehl (Westfield) 39:50.00; 96. Seth Hollabaugh (New Albany) 39:50.40; 97. Daniel Matheny (Sellersburg) 39:53.70; 98. Alex Creamer (Jeffersonville) 39:56.80; 99. Casey Nesmith (Lanesville) 40:06.90; 100. Greg Law (Sellersburg) 40:17.20; 

101. Aaron Godwin (Livonia, Mich.) 40:21.30; 102. Grady Mayfield (new Albany) 40:22.90; 103. Kevin Cooke (Sellersburg) 40:25.70; 104. Tony Tichy (New Albany) 40:32.90; 105. Adam Lord (New Albany) 40:33.00; 106. Matt Russell (Palmyra) 40:34.30; 107. Travis Schneider (Corydon) 40:37.70; 108. Michael Leland (Sellersburg) 40:39.00; 109. Jason Powell (New Salisbury) 40:43.70; 110. Daniel Lee (Floyds Knobs) 40:44.40; 111. Stephen Bush (Georgetown) 40:45.20; 112. Jonathan Lozon (Floyds Knobs) 40:50.70; 113. Logan James (Sellersburg) 40:51.20; 114. Owen Tolliver (Sellersburg) 40:51.90; 115. Steve Tolliver (Memphis) 40:52.60; 116. Mark Tolliver (Sellersburg) 40:57.20; 117. Hamit Afiyet (Floyds Knobs) 41:00.30; 118. Michael Anderson (Floyds Knobs) 41:26.00; 119. Noah Woods (Franklin) 41:44.30; 120. Kris Sensenbrenner (Louisville) 41:55.40; 121. Kyle Bansbach (Floyds Knobs) 41:57.00; 122. Richard Horn (Georgetown) 41:57.60; 123. Jake Stengel (Jeffersonville) 42:06.60; 124. Zakke Youell (New Albany) 42:10.40; 125. Jerry Doyle (Charlestown) 42:16.60; 126. John Willoughby (New Albany) 42:28.20; 127. Scott Coulter (Louisville) 42:28.90; 128. David Baggett (Sellersburg) 42:30.50; 129. William Bailey (New Albany) 42:31.10; 130. Kenny Blum (Corydon) 42:33.80; 131. Mason Taylor (New Albany) 42:41.10; 132. Sean Rowan (Corydon) 42:41.80; 133. Jason Graf (Memphis) 42:44.00; 134 (tie). Michael Vejar (Jeffersonville), Chris Bottorff (Jeffersonville) 42:46.30; 136 (tie). Daniel Malone (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Dalton Lee (Floyds Knobs) 42:50.90; 138. Nathan Tucker (Charlestown) 42:52.10; 139. Adam Day (Sellersburg) 43:00.00; 140. Bryce Very (Nashville) 43:06.00; 141. Jerry Love (Corydon) 43:09.00; 142. Brady Freson (Louisville) 43:16.00; 143. Daniel Winter (Jeffersonville), David Winter (Jeffersonville) 43:22.40; 145. Kirk Shaffer (Floyds Knobs) 43:27.80; 146. Franklyn Kelecy (Lebanon, N.H.) 43:38.80; 147. Aaron Johnson (New Albany) 43:43.60; 148. Tom Coulter (Jeffersonville) 43:48.60; 149. Joseph Hartman (New Albany) 43:49.50; 150. Robert Jones (Sellersburg) 43:52.00; 

151. Owen Hopf (Georgetown) 43:56.60; 152. Robert Applegate (Charlestown) 43:57.20; 153. Garry Haffner (Georgetown) 44:01.30; 154. Jack Gardtner (Sellersburg) 44:08.10; 155. Alex Adams (Campbellsville, Ky.) 44:14.10; 156. Rich Alioth (Camp Hill, Pa.) 44:16.00; 157. Scott Regan (Louisville) 44:22.30; 158. Gavin Thompson (New Albany) 44:43.60; 159. Ben Haws (New Albany) 44:59.90; 160. Steve Graham (Madison) 45:10.20; 161. Carter Lord (New Albany) 45:12.50; 162. Brian Mayfield (New Albany) 45:24.80; 163. Mark Smith (Louisville) 45:30.00; 164. David Robertson (Pekin) 45:30.30; 165. Brad Robertson (Pekin) 45:30.40; 166. Tom Davidson (Athens, Ala.) 45:31.70; 167. Ray Reisinger (New Albany) 45:53.90; 168. Noah Futter (Pekin) 45:54.90; 169. Louis Himmelhaver (Lanesville) 45:57.80; 170. Mike Very (Henryville) 46:04.70; 171. Ed Fancher (Georgetown) 46:05.00; 172. John Boesing (New Albany) 46:05.90; 173. Richard Franco (Atlanta) 46:13.10; 174. Steve Nash (Floyds Knobs) 46:13.40; 175. Brian Yap (Clarksville) 46:14.30; 176. Brian Akin (Floyds Knobs) 46:15.20; 177. Derek Baerenklau (Sellersburg) 46:18.60; 178. Trey McCoy (New Albany) 46:31.90; 179. Steven Bellamy (Austin) 46:38.90; 180. Anthony Suiter (Jeffersonville) 46:39.20; 181. Mark Siekman (Sellersburg) 46:43.20; 182. Mark Schuler (Greenville) 46:43.80; 183. Ethan Lane (Sellersburg) 46:58.10; 184. Matthew Gore (New Albany) 47:16.10; 185. Ryder Barnes (Lanesville) 47:17.20; 186. Todd Berryman (Greenville) 47:17.90; 187. Bryce Brocar (New Albany) 47:23.90; 188. Eric Bielefeld (Floyds Knobs) 47:33.70; 189. Keith Atchison (Louisville) 47:34.30; 190. Albert Felten (Lafayette) 47:35.50; 191. Joshua Banet (Floyds Knobs) 47:43.70; 192. Jonathan Hook (Memphis) 48:00.70; 193. Todd Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 48:05.20; 194. David Brown (Floyds Knobs) 48:14.00; 195. Joe Hicks (Bloomfield, Ky.) 48:14.50; 196. Ross Tucker (Sellersburg) 48:23.10; 197. Jon Train (DePauw) 48:28.20; 198. Doug Lane (New Albany) 48:28.40; 199. Scott Baerenklau (Sellersburg) 48:32.80; 200. Robert Clive (Charlestown) 48:55.70; 

201. Todd Lancaster (New Albany) 49:05.00; 202. Tanner Burch (New Albany) 49:12.10; 203. Oliver Hopf (Georgetown) 49:23.50; 204. Jason Curry (Jeffersonville) 49:25.10; 205. Tim Burdette (Floyds Knobs) 49:28.90; 206. Doug Bledsoe (Georgetown) 49:31.10; 207. James Bonsall (Norwood, Ohio) 49:33.30; 208. Christian Dowell (Clarksville) 49:40.10; 209. Aaron Allen (Georgetown) 49:43.10; 210. David Kummer (Sellersburg) 49:46.40; 211. Raymond Zoeller (Norwood, Ohio) 50:18.30; 212. Michael McFerran (Georgetown) 50:24.30; 213. Mike Coddington (Sellersburg) 51:02.90; 214. Todd Corley (New Albany) 51:38.30; 215. David Cecil (New Albany) 52:12.10; 216. Doug Durham (Georgetown) 52:24.70; 217. Scott Tyler (New Albany) 52:31.70; 218. Macauley Miller (New Albany) 52:37.70; 219. Trent Schroeder (New Albany) 52:44.00; 220. Russell Hoon (New Albany) 52:46.80; 221. Grady Riley (New Albany) 53:20.40; 222. Jesse DeMuth (New Albany) 53:30.20; 223. Travis Drake (New Albany) 53:46.70; 224. Vathana Chan (New Albany) 53:58.10; 225. Cody DeMuth (Lanesville) 54:00.90; 226. Christopher Jones (New Albany) 54:03.80; 227. Robert Sheehan (Louisville) 54:04.30; 228. Michael Brown (Floyds Knobs) 54:37.20; 229. Kevin Wright (Sellersburg) 54:47.50; 230. Elijah Kummer (Sellersburg) 54:54.30; 231. Daniel Schilmiller (Greenville) 55:07.10; 232. Tony Kummer (Sellersburg) 55:15.40; 233. Russell Lamb (Floyds Knobs) 55:24.60; 234. Donald Summerfield (Henryville) 55:27.90; 235. Stephen Armstrong (Ramsey) 55:35.00; 236. David Lieber (New Albany) 55:55.0; 237. Cody Murphy (Hardinsburg) 56:16.20; 238. Scot Haire (St. Peters, Mo.) 56:57.70; 239. Mark Schroeder (New Albany) 57:03.30; 240. Imad Makdah (Louisville) 57:08.60; 241. Brady Witten (New Albany) 57:27.80; 242. Joe Witten (New Albany) 57:28.50; 243. Tristan McKinney (Scottsburg) 57:30.60; 244. Lance Murphy (Hardinsburg) 57:55.10; 245. Carter Henderson (Floyds Knobs) 58:27.80; 246. Jason Henderson (Floyds Knobs) 58:28.40; 247. David Haynes (New Albany) 59:02.80; 248. Brian Durham (Greenville) 59:15.00; 249. Jacob Kruer (New Albany) 59:47.40; 250. Carter Coffman (Corydon) 59:59.10; 

251. Matt Baumgartle (New Albany) 1:01:18.40; 252. Chad Coffman (Corydon) 1:01:24.20; 253. Cory Daniel (Sellersburg) 1:03:00.30; 254. Andrew Young (New Albany) 1:03:49.40; 255. Steven Woods (Franklin) 1:03:57.90; 256. Bill Legg (Greenville) 1:06:21.20; 257. Charlie Archer (New Albany) 1:07:47.70; 258 (tie). Andrew Clark, William Clark (Fort Branch) 1:09:03.50; 260. Brian Sharp (New Albany) 1:09:42.40; 261. Gregory Smith (Sellersburg) 1:13:00.20. 

WOMEN

1. Flannery Musk (Louisville) 30:17.90; 2. Alissa Bennett (Memphis) 31:08.30; 3. Molly Sensenbrenner (Louisville) 32:36.20; 4. Courtney Bardach (Floyds Knobs) 33:18.70; 5. Bailey Knable (Sellersburg) 33:21.80; 6. Hailey Hack (Floyds Knobs) 33:42.40; 7. Corrie Kenney (Louisville) 34:06.40; 8. Sarah Pease (Athens, Ohio) 34:31.60; 9. Natalie Boesing (New Albany) 34:58.80; 10. Marcee LaHue (Corydon) 35:04.80; 11. Bella Scott (Sellersburg) 35:25.70; 12. Traci Falbo (Sellersburg) 36:15.40; 13. Karen Brady (New Albany) 36:19.40; 14. Chelsea Stengel (Jeffersonville) 36:37.40; 15. Bella Barnes (Lanesville) 36:42.90; 16. Ashley Reyna-Padilla (Louisville) 36:43.70; 17. Anna Wright (Sellersburg) 36:59.70; 18. Holly Horan (Goshen, Ky.) 37:01.70; 19. Vita Sensenbrenner (Prospect, Ky.) 37:17.80; 20. Jessica Lord (New Albany) 37:40.20; 21. Taylor Wooten (Clarksville) 39:07.40; 22. Meg Miller (New Albany) 39:42.00; 23. Paige Oliver (Scottsburg) 39:47.40; 24. Isabella Knable (Floyd Knobs) 40:41.40; 25. Jessica Mayfield (New Albany) 40:53.50; 26. Jamie Harbin (Floyds Knobs) 40:55.40; 27. Laura Chisman (Charlestown) 41:08.50; 28. Rachel Manias (Floyds Knobs) 41:42.00; 29. Olivia Clive (Charlestown) 41:42.90; 30. Lola Sensenbrenner (Prospect, Ky.) 41:54.90; 31. Kate Coombs (Charlestown) 42:05.90; 32. Brie Fleming (New Albany) 42:09.10; 33. Lexie Estes (Brownsburg) 42:17.10; 34. Olivia Lovan (Louisville) 42:19.30; 35. Lydia Wright (Sellersburg) 42:19.40; 36. Hailey Browning (Charlestown) 42:50.60; 37. Kaylee Kaiser (Floyds Knobs) 42:56.90; 38. Ruby Miller (Floyds Knobs) 42:59.10; 39 (tie). Emma Faulkner (Clarksville), Victoria Snyder (Jeffersonville) 43:13.80; 41. Lily Sieman (Sellersburg) 43:37.80; 42. Elise Hawkins (Goshen, Ky.) 43:39.80; 43. Cheyenne Riley (New Albany) 44:09.00; 44. Andie Davis (New Albany) 44:13.10; 45. Chelsea Adams (Campbellsville, Ky.) 44:13.90; 46. Anna Nash (Floyds Knobs) 44:25.80; 47. Claudia Pearce (Greensville) 44:27.20; 48. Meagan Lenfert (Hendersonville, Tenn.) 44:27.40; 49. Natalie Tinius (Lanesville) 44:53.10; 50. Camille Coffman (Corydon) 45:05.20; 

51. Martina Letamendia (Corydon) 45:12.90; 52. Erika Valdivieso (Corydon) 45:13.80; 53. Addison Applegate (Corydon) 45:14.60; 54. Morgan Adams (Corydon) 45:14.70; 55. Michelle Adams (Corydon) 45:15.50; 56. Lila Endres (New Albany) 45:35.00; 57. Maddie Smith (New Albany) 45:42.70; 58. Lindsey Fleming (Borden) 45:47.30; 59. Kristie Lomond (Sellersburg) 46:01.00; 60. Dana Pelleman (Georgetown) 46:03.60; 61. Lilly Kahafer (New Albany) 46:04.70; 62. Lauren Fancher (Georgetown) 46:07.70; 63. Abigail Nash (Floyds Knobs) 46:12.60; 64. Rachel Yap (Clarksville) 46:16.80; 65. Whitney Pitman (Floyds Knobs) 46:19.90; 66. Christy Lee (Floyds Knobs) 46:25.70; 67. Hayley Haws (New Albany) 46:30.50; 68. Alaina Maggard (Floyds Knobs) 46:36.30; 69. Shannon Browning (Charlestown) 46:42.90; 70. Amanda Mattingly (Bardstown, Ky.) 46:53.70; 71. Christy Lane (Sellersburg) 46:55.50; 72. Lacie Johnson (New Albany) 47:10.00; 73. Andrea Easley (Bexley, Ohio) 47:21.80; 74. Claire Johnson (Clarksville) 47:23.10; 75. Danielle Brocar (New Albany) 47:24.10; 76. Cat Patton (Jeffersonville) 47:27.60; 77 (tie). Pam Ferree (New Albany), Natalie Ferree (New Albany) 47:29.50; 79. Tara Chisman (Charlestown) 47:31.90; 80. Anna Felten (Lafayette) 47:34.80; 81. Kelly Whitaker (Jeffersonville) 47:36.70; 82. Morgan Hollabaugh (New Albany) 47:55.20; 83. Priscilla Byrd (New Albany) 47:55.50; 84. Brooke Smith (Sellersburg) 48:10.20; 85. Jennifer Ockerman (Bloomfield, Ky.) 48:14.70; 86. Leslie Reisinger (New Albany) 48:26.30; 87. Caroline Baerenklau (Sellersburg) 48:33.40; 88. Carlie Combs (Sellersburg) 48:34.80; 89. Hadley Thompson (New Albany) 49:0690; 90. Cheryl Bailey (New Albany) 49:26.30; 91. Erica Schuler (Greenville) 49:30.50; 92. Leslie Durham (Greenville) 49:37.50; 93. Abby Schroeder (New Albany) 50:05.30; 94. Kathryn Tighe (New Albany) 50:05.40; 95. Emma Agee (New Albany) 50:13.30; 96. Lileigh Winters (New Albany) 50:14.80; 97. Joyce Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 50:17.00; 98. Brittany Goodman (New Albany) 50:20.90; 99. Donna Robinson (New Albany) 51:05.20; 100. Caitlin Tinius (Mooresville, N.C.) 51:19.60; 

101. Carla Corley (Lanesville) 51:22.90; 102. Danielle Corley (New Albany) 51:37.50; 103. Carolyn Rogers (Sellersburg) 51:37.90; 104. Ginny Williams (New Albany) 51:47.30; 105. Amy Burdette (Floyds Knobs) 52:07.10; 106. Susan Grossman (Corydon) 52:20.50; 107. Abby Coffman (Corydon) 52:21.00; 108. Lilly Archer (New Albany) 52:30.00; 109. Molly Upton (Jeffersonville) 52:30.20; 110. Mary Jones (Scottsburg) 52:42.40; 111. Clare Banet (Floyds Knobs) 52:45.20; 112. Suzy Heinemann (Georgetown) 52:27.60; 113. Andrea Newcom (Odgen, Utah) 53:12.10; 114. Ann Newcom (Jeffersonville) 53:12.80; 115. Kimberly Brown (Floyds Knobs) 53:24.40; 116. Allison Tyler (New Albany) 53:26.50; 117. Alexanderia Bliss (Jeffersonville) 53:29.40; 118. Emily DiNoto (Kill Devil Hills, N.C.) 53:34.00; 119. McKenna Brown (New Albany) 53:45.60; 120. Lisa Fleming (Floyds Knobs) 53:53.60; 121. Katie Ammons (Floyds Knobs) 53:56.50; 122. Pauline Elgaard (New Albany) 53:58.20; 123. Tiffany Jones (New Albany) 54:06.80; 124. Leslie Lewis-Sheets (Jeffersonville) 54:34.10; 125. Adrienne Wilson (New Albany) 54:38.90; 126. Deanna Wright (Sellersburg) 54:47.50; 127. Racquel Burch (New Albany) 54:51.30; 128. Alisa Burch (Corydon) 54:51.90; 129. Olivia Hopf (Georgetown) 54:52.70; 130. Heather Walter (Corydon) 54:57.30; 131. Leslie Knable (Floyds Knobs) 54:57.90; 132. Abigayle Graf (Memphis) 55:03.70; 133. Roxie Miller (Floyds Knobs) 55:18.80; 134. Holly Leidolf (Floyds Knobs) 55:20.90; 135. Morgan Barnes (Lanesville) 55:30.50; 136. Jamie Miller (Floyds Knobs) 55:32.80; 137. Karen Armstrong (Ramsey) 55:34.90; 138. Elizabeth Adams (New Albany) 55:45.00; 139. Mariel Prince (Sellersburg) 55:56.90; 140. Emily Aschbacher (Clarksville) 56.04.20; 141. Olivia Bays (Corydon) 56:04.30; 142. Cali Franco (Atlanta) 56:27.50; 143. Jenny Harrison (Indianapolis) 56:28.80; 144. Kriss Brodie (New Albany) 56:33.10; 144. Lori Cecil (New Albany) 56:33.10; 146. Leica Haire (St. Peters, Mo.) 56:57.60; 147. Vicki Ogden (Lanesville) 57:08.30; 148. Emma Long (Floyds Knobs) 57:37.30; 149. Sarah Long (Floyds Knobs) 57:37.90; 150. Mallory McKinney (Scottsburg) 57:50.30; 

151. Kelly Hargett (Scottsburg) 57:50.60; 152. Melissa Neal (Floyds Knobs) 57:51.70; 153. Jillian Hardesty (Brandenburg, Ky.) 57:52.30; 154. Laura Shaffer (Floyds Knobs) 57:56.50; 155. Heather Swinney (New Albany) 58:21.70; 156. Patia Lewis (Henryville) 58:39.40; 157. Taylor Broadus (Elizabeth) 59:14.20; 158. Kailee Flanders (Corydon) 59:59.70; 159. Debbie Ferree (Memphis) 1:00:24.80; 160. Ashley Matheny (Sellersburg) 1:01:16.90; 161. Kari James (Sellersburg) 1:01:17.10; 162. Mina Ibrahim (Louisville) 1:02:26.10; 163. Kristina Brown (Radcliff, Ky.) 1:03.42.10; 164. Roxane Haynes (New Albany) 1:03:48.70; 165. Maggie Woods (Franklin) 1:03:57.20; 166. Michelle Curry (Jeffersonville) 1:04:19.80; 167. Danielle Archer (New Albany) 1:07:47.60; 168. Andrea Cooley (Jeffersonville) 1:11:47.00; 169. Kathleen Martin (Jeffersonville) 1:11:48.20; 170. Kimberly Zink (Greensville) 1:12:58.50.  

