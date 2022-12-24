SALEM – There’s a new owner of Salem Speedway, and he has big plans for the Southern Indiana racetrack.
Nick Bohanon confirmed he’s taken ownership of Salem Speedway during the weekly Kimmel Racing show on Facebook. Bohanon and his family live in Henryville, and he has a long history behind the wheel.
“I got yard cart when I was probably 4 years old, and a go-cart a year later. That’s when the snowball started and it hasn’t left my blood since,” Bohanon told noted Southern Indiana racer and host Will Kimmel on the show.
Bohanon has raced in several events including a USAC Midget at Salem, and said he wants to restore a family atmosphere at Salem Speedway. He anticipates 18-20 events during the upcoming season.
“We’re still tweaking a couple of things but we’re real close to letting it out,” Bohanon said of the 2023 schedule. “It’s going to be a good schedule. It’s going to be a busy year. We’re looking to do some big things.”
The appearance and upkeep of the Speedway are priorities for Bohanon.
“We definitely we want to clean the place up, paint it, do something with the sign out front,” he said. “We just want to bring Salem Speedway back the way we remember it.”
Bohanon talked about improving conditions for drivers including paving and updating pit areas. The goal is keep the Speedway’s regular drivers while also attracting other racers, he said.
For the fan experience, he told Kimmel improving the camping areas and upgrading the scoreboard are among his plans.
He said he’s open to suggestions and that while some improvements will be made in the near future, there will also be longer-term upgrades for the Speedway.
“We’re not just looking for this season. This season is going to be great, but we’re also looking at what we can do to keep that place there for the next five, 10. 50 years,’ Bohanon said.
He said his family including his wife, children and parents support the purchase and are excited about the opportunity.
“It’s a family thing and that’s what we want to make Salem Speedway again,” Bohanon said.
