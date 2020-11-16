President Trump has alleged voter fraud was behind his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but those who run U.S. elections declared Thursday that the Nov. 3 national election was “ the most secure in American history,” the Associated Press reported. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency said, “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised” and that Americans should have confidence in the results.

