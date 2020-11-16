AREA CALENDAR

TODAY 

Girls' basketball

     Crothersville at Borden, 7:30 p.m. 

     West Washington at CAI, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at Austin, 7:30 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Clarksville, ppd. 

     Jeffersonville at Providence, ppd. 

WEDNESDAY

Girls' basketball

     Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

     7 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Buffalo at Bowling Green

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Akron at Kent State

     8 p.m., ESPN — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1, Seoul, South Korea     

     4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A

RUGBY

     4 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

     1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     1 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

     3:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

     6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

     8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala.

 

WEDNESDAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan

     7 p.m, ESPNU — Northern Illinois at Ball State

CYCLING

     1 p.m., NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta a España: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped)

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

     2 a.m (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Poland

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN, NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft

RUGBY

     4 a.m., FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

     1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin 

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

IBCA TOP 20

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total voting points and records through Nov. 15

Rank, School     Pts Record

 1. Penn (12)     2-0 383

 2. Carmel (5)     2-0 377

 3. North Central (2)     3-0 347

 4. Bedford NL      1-0 311

 5. Crown Point (1)     0-0 300

 6. Hamilton SE     3-0 297

 7. Fishers     4-1 250

 8. East Central     3-0 232

 9. Homestead     2-1 228

10. Salem     4-0 162

11. Linton-Stockton     3-0 141

12. Nobelsville     2-0 135

13. Ben Davis     2-1 131

14. Lawrence North      2-2 120

15. Mishawaka Marian     3-0 109

16. Ev. Memorial     0-0 98

17. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)     1-1 80

18. Brownsburg     1-3 76

19. Silver Creek     4-0 61

20. Franklin      3-0 44

ICSGA POLLS

Class 4A: 1. Carmel 2-0, 2. Penn 2-0, 3. North Central 3-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0, 5. Crown Point 0-0, 6. Bedford NL 1-0, 7. Fishers 4-1, 8. East Central 3-0, 9. Homestead 2-1, 10. Noblesville 2-0. 

Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 4-0, 2. Salem 4-0, 3. Norwell 2-0, 4. Evansville Memorial 0-0, 5. Mishawaka Marian 3-0, 6 (tie). Brownstown Central 2-0, Garrett 2-0, 8. Greensburg 0-0, 9 (tie). FW Concordia 2-0, Washington 2-0. 

Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 3-0, 2. University 3-0, 3. Frankton 4-0, 4 (tie). Eastern 2-1, Lafayette Central Catholic 2-0, 6. South Central (Union Mills) 3-0, 7. Shenandoah 0-0, 8. Triton Central 2-1, 9. Forest Park 2-0, 10. Covenant Christian 1-1. 

Class A: 1. Loogootee 0-0, 2. Pioneer 0-0, 3. Greenwood Christian 3-0, 4. Trinity Lutheran 1-0, 5. Lanesville 4-1, 6. Jac-Cen-Del 0-1, 7. Waldron 2-0, 8. Tecumseh 0-0, 9. Morgan Township 0-0, 10. Blue River 0-0. 

