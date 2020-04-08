SCORECARD
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Alayasia Douglas (Lincoln Trail): The New Albany graduate, a 5-foot-7 freshman guard on the women's basketball team averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game for the Lady Statesmen, who went 17-10 this past season.
Britney Epperson (Iowa Western CC): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-2 sophomore forward on the women's basketball team, averaged four points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocked shots and 16.2 minutes in 16 games for the Reivers, who went 19-11. She shot 41.8 percent from the field.
Jacinta Gibson (Wabash Valley College): The Jeff graduate, a 5-11 sophomore wing on the women's basketball team, average 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Warriors.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., NBCSN — eSports iRacing: Short Track Challenge, virtual Martinsville Speedway
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K Players Tournament: Quarterfinals
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.