AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Baseball
Clarksville at Borden, 11 a.m.
Corydon Central at Henryville, 11 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Silver Creek at Brownsburg Invitational, 10 a.m.
Floyd Central Invitational, 2 p.m. at Valley View
College baseball
IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), dh, noon
College tennis
IU Southeast at Ohio Christian, 9 a.m.
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Softball
Floyd Central vs. Sullivan, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute North
Orleans at New Washington, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 11 a.m.
Silver Creek at Madison, 11 a.m.
Forest Park at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Silver Creek at Terre Haute North, 11 a.m.
Perry Central at Providence, dh, noon
Track & field
Christian Academy, New Washington, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jeff Inferno, 10:30 a.m.
New Albany at Columbus North, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
College tennis
IU East at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Baseball
Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Louisville Trinity at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
South Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
New Washington at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Columbus Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Silver Creek at Austin, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Class 4A
1. Westfield 4-0
2. Columbus North 5-0
3. Zionsville 3-2
4. Lake Central 3-2
5. Center Grove 4-1
6. Evansville North 5-0
7. Cathedral 5-0
8. Carmel 1-1
9. Penn 0-0
10. Andrean 3-0
Others receiving votes: Bedford NL, Castle, Hobart, Homestead, Jasper, McCutcheon, New Albany, Valparaiso.
Class 3A
1. Western 2-0
2. SB St. Joseph 1-1
3. Silver Creek 1-1-1
4 (tie). Brebeuf 0-1
4 (tie). West Vigo 3-1
6. Edgewood 1-3
7 (tie). Lebanon 1-0
7 (tie). Southridge 1-2
9. New Castle 1-5
10. Evansville Memorial 2-1
Others receiving votes: Danville, Franklin County, Gibson Southern, Glenn, Griffith, Hanover Central, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Northwood, Peru.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Central Catholic 3-1
2. Monroe Central 1-0
3. South Adams 1-1
4. Wapahani 4-0
5. South Ripley 1-0
6. Clinton Prairie 0-0
7. Boone Grove 0-0
8. Linton-Stockton 1-3
9. North Posey 1-0
10. University 2-2
Others receiving votes: Alexandria, Covenant Christian, Frankton, Hebron, Heritage Christian, Knightstown, Lapel.
Class A
1. Daleville 2-0
2. Oldenburg Academy 3-0
3. Southwestern 2-0
4. Washington Township 0-2
5. Kouts 2-0
6. FW Blackhawk 0-0
7. Shakamak 1-3
8. Tecumseh 0-2
9. South Central (Union) 0-1
10. Hauser 0-2
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Borden, FW Canterbury, Fremont, Loogootee, North Daviess, NE Dubois, Pioneer, Rising Sun, Riverton Parke, Trinity Lutheran.
BOYS' GOLF
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION TOP 20
1. Guerin Catholic
2. Carmel
3. Center Grove
4. Zionsville
5. Westfield
6. Columbus North
7. Floyd Central
8. Hamilton Southeastern
9. Evansville North
10. Yorktown
11. Bloomington South
12. Penn
13. Franklin
14. Fort Wayne Dwenger
15. Warsaw
16. Valparaiso
17. Lafayette Harrison
18. Tipton
19. Silver Creek
20. Noblesville
Honorable mention: Homestead, Crown Point, Bedford NL
GIRLS' TENNIS
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. Park Tudor, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6 (tie). SB St. Joseph, Terre Haute South, 8. Homestead, 9. Lawrence North, 10. Avon, 11. Brownsburg, 12. Penn, 13. Center Grove, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Delta, 16. Jasper, 17. Cathedral, 18. Zionsville, 19. Fishers, 20. WL Harrison, 21. West Lafayette, 22. Culver Academies, 23. Northridge, 24. Munster, 25. North Central, 26. Floyd Central, 27. Castle, 28. Plymouth, 29. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 30. Plainfield.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. Crown Point, 2 (tie). Roncalli, Center Grove, 4. Decatur Central, 5. Lake Central, 6. New Palestine, 7. Leo, 8. Bedford NL, 9. Hamilton SE, 10. Franklin Central.
Class 3A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Edgewood, 3 (tie). Hanover Central, Guerin Catholic, 5. Danville, 6. Benton Central, 7. Chatard, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Tri-West, 10. Kankakee Valley.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Boone Grove, 3. Tipton, 4. Union County, 5. Andrean, 6. Whitko, 7. Speedway, 8 (tie). Frankton, South Adams, Evansville Mater Dei.
Class A: 1. Indianapolis Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3 (tie). Fremont, West Washington, 5. Frontier, 6. Tri, 7. Hauser, 8. Henryville, 9. Morgan Township, 10. Cambridge City.
SPORTS ON AIR
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m., CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome
3 p.m., NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m., SECN — LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Tennessee
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From North Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m., ACCN — NC State Spring Game
3 p.m., Alabama A&M at Jackson State
5 p.m., ACCN — Florida State Spring Game
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California
4 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
7 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m., NBCSN — The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Houston
7 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Arizona (8 p.m.)
10:30 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Championship, Pittsburgh
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
12 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame
1 p.m., CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.)
2 p.m., ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina
5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force vs. Jacksonville (taped)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal
2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Georgetown at St. John’s
7 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal
MEN’S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Ashton Villa at Liverpool
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights), Las Vegas
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
NHL
2 p.m., NHLN — Florida at Dallas
7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Columbus
10 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary
RUGBY
8 p.m., FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Exeter (taped)
SWIMMING
8 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
10:45 a.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Semifinal 1
1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Semifinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m., ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
Noon, SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson
3 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
2 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Missouri
3 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
3 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona
7 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
MEN’S CURLING
6 p.m., NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final, Calgary, Alberta
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Boston at Denver
10 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Portland
NHL
2 p.m., NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
7 p.m., NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
RODEO
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL
12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)
SWIMMING
10 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
10:45 a.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final
1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St.
4 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin
5 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
MONDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m., GOLF — Western Intercollegiate
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
3:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at New York
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Golden State
PWHPA HOCKEY
7 p.m., NBCSN — TBA
