AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Baseball

Clarksville at Borden, 11 a.m.

Corydon Central at Henryville, 11 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Silver Creek at Brownsburg Invitational, 10 a.m.

Floyd Central Invitational, 2 p.m. at Valley View

College baseball

IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), dh, noon

College tennis

IU Southeast at Ohio Christian, 9 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

Silver Creek Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany Invitational, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Softball

Floyd Central vs. Sullivan, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute North

Orleans at New Washington, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Seymour, 11 a.m.

Silver Creek at Madison, 11 a.m.

Forest Park at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Silver Creek at Terre Haute North, 11 a.m.

Perry Central at Providence, dh, noon

Track & field

Christian Academy, New Washington, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jeff Inferno, 10:30 a.m.

New Albany at Columbus North, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

College tennis

IU East at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.

Jennings County at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Louisville Trinity at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Borden, 4:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Providence, 5 p.m.

Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.

South Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Silver Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.

New Washington at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Columbus Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Silver Creek at Austin, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Class 4A

1. Westfield 4-0

2. Columbus North 5-0

3. Zionsville 3-2

4. Lake Central 3-2

5. Center Grove 4-1

6. Evansville North 5-0

7. Cathedral 5-0

8. Carmel 1-1

9. Penn 0-0

10. Andrean 3-0

Others receiving votes: Bedford NL, Castle, Hobart, Homestead, Jasper, McCutcheon, New Albany, Valparaiso.

Class 3A

1. Western 2-0

2. SB St. Joseph 1-1

3. Silver Creek 1-1-1

4 (tie). Brebeuf 0-1

4 (tie). West Vigo 3-1

6. Edgewood 1-3

7 (tie). Lebanon 1-0

7 (tie). Southridge 1-2

9. New Castle 1-5

10. Evansville Memorial 2-1

Others receiving votes: Danville, Franklin County, Gibson Southern, Glenn, Griffith, Hanover Central, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Northwood, Peru.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Central Catholic 3-1

2. Monroe Central 1-0

3. South Adams 1-1

4. Wapahani 4-0

5. South Ripley 1-0

6. Clinton Prairie 0-0

7. Boone Grove 0-0

8. Linton-Stockton 1-3

9. North Posey 1-0

10. University 2-2

Others receiving votes: Alexandria, Covenant Christian, Frankton, Hebron, Heritage Christian, Knightstown, Lapel.

Class A

1. Daleville 2-0

2. Oldenburg Academy 3-0

3. Southwestern 2-0

4. Washington Township 0-2

5. Kouts 2-0

6. FW Blackhawk 0-0

7. Shakamak 1-3

8. Tecumseh 0-2

9. South Central (Union) 0-1

10. Hauser 0-2

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Borden, FW Canterbury, Fremont, Loogootee, North Daviess, NE Dubois, Pioneer, Rising Sun, Riverton Parke, Trinity Lutheran.

BOYS' GOLF

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION TOP 20

1. Guerin Catholic

2. Carmel

3. Center Grove

4. Zionsville

5. Westfield

6. Columbus North

7. Floyd Central

8. Hamilton Southeastern

9. Evansville North

10. Yorktown

11. Bloomington South

12. Penn

13. Franklin

14. Fort Wayne Dwenger

15. Warsaw

16. Valparaiso

17. Lafayette Harrison

18. Tipton

19. Silver Creek

20. Noblesville

Honorable mention: Homestead, Crown Point, Bedford NL

GIRLS' TENNIS

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

1. Park Tudor, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6 (tie). SB St. Joseph, Terre Haute South, 8. Homestead, 9. Lawrence North, 10. Avon, 11. Brownsburg, 12. Penn, 13. Center Grove, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Delta, 16. Jasper, 17. Cathedral, 18. Zionsville, 19. Fishers, 20. WL Harrison, 21. West Lafayette, 22. Culver Academies, 23. Northridge, 24. Munster, 25. North Central, 26. Floyd Central, 27. Castle, 28. Plymouth, 29. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 30. Plainfield.

SOFTBALL

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Class 4A: 1. Crown Point, 2 (tie). Roncalli, Center Grove, 4. Decatur Central, 5. Lake Central, 6. New Palestine, 7. Leo, 8. Bedford NL, 9. Hamilton SE, 10. Franklin Central.

Class 3A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Edgewood, 3 (tie). Hanover Central, Guerin Catholic, 5. Danville, 6. Benton Central, 7. Chatard, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Tri-West, 10. Kankakee Valley.

Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Boone Grove, 3. Tipton, 4. Union County, 5. Andrean, 6. Whitko, 7. Speedway, 8 (tie). Frankton, South Adams, Evansville Mater Dei.

Class A: 1. Indianapolis Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3 (tie). Fremont, West Washington, 5. Frontier, 6. Tri, 7. Hauser, 8. Henryville, 9. Morgan Township, 10. Cambridge City.

SPORTS ON AIR

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m., CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome

3 p.m., NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta

7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING

9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., SECN — LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Tennessee

9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From North Kansas City, Mo.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m., ACCN — NC State Spring Game

3 p.m., Alabama A&M at Jackson State

5 p.m., ACCN — Florida State Spring Game

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas

Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.

3 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California

4 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

7 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m., NBCSN — The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Houston

7 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Arizona (8 p.m.)

10:30 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Championship, Pittsburgh

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame

1 p.m., CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.)

2 p.m., ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina

5:30 p.m., CBSSN — Air Force vs. Jacksonville (taped)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal

2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal

3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Georgetown at St. John’s

7 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal

MEN’S SOCCER

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Ashton Villa at Liverpool

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights), Las Vegas

NBA

8:30 p.m., ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

NHL

2 p.m., NHLN — Florida at Dallas

7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Columbus

10 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary

RUGBY

8 p.m., FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston

12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Exeter (taped)

SWIMMING

8 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)

TENNIS

10:45 a.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Semifinal 1

1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Semifinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

11 a.m., ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse

3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S.

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon, ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

Noon, SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson

3 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

2 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Missouri

3 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

3 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona

7 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

MEN’S CURLING

6 p.m., NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final, Calgary, Alberta

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m., ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana

NBA

3 p.m., NBATV — Boston at Denver

10 p.m., NBATV — Miami at Portland

NHL

2 p.m., NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

7 p.m., NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

RODEO

6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

RUGBY

3 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL

12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)

SWIMMING

10 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10:45 a.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final

1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St.

4 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin

5 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

MONDAY

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m., GOLF — Western Intercollegiate

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3:15 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at New York

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Golden State

PWHPA HOCKEY

7 p.m., NBCSN — TBA

