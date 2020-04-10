LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Jaden Coleman (Southeast Community College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing on the men's basketball team, averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists in 16 games for the school in Lincoln, Neb. He shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line for the Storm.
Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-6 sophomore wing on the men's basketball team, averaged five points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Knights, who went 25-7 and advanced to the NAIA Division II national tournament. He shot 50 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and 68 percent from the free throw line.
Jasmine Lilly (IU Kokomo): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman guard on the women's basketball team, averaged three points, 1.3 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game. She shot 62.1 percent from the free throw line and 32.5 percent (13 for 40) from 3-point range while seeing action in 28 of 29 games for the Cougars.
