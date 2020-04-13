LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Claire Rauck (Goshen): The Providence graduate, a 5-foot-9 junior wing on the women's basketball team, averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 30 games, including two starts, for the Maple Leafs. She shot 37 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
Demarre Sims (Indianapolis): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-11 senior guard on the men's basketball team, averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 24 games for the Greyhounds. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line for Indy, which went 24-6 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament that never took place.
Landon Sprigler (Hocking): The New Albany graduate, a 5-10 freshman guard, averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 28 games, including 13 starts, for the community college in Nelsonville, Ohio. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and 74.2 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks, who went 18-14.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.