AREA CALENDAR

Boys’ volleyball

Rock Creek at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Borden at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m.

New Albany at North Harrison, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

South Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

CAI at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.

High school baseball

New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at North Harrison, 5 p.m.

Rock Creek at Whitefield Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Austin at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at Columbus East, 6 p.m.

High school softball

Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.

New Washington at Crothersville, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville at CAI, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville Butler at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7:15 p.m.

Track & field

New Albany Relays, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Borden at Crothersville, 4:45 p.m. Westwood

Boys’ track & field

Floyd Central at Lafayette Jeff, TBA

Girls’ tennis

Henryville at Salem, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Evansville North, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central vs. Center Grove, 6 p.m. at Jasper

Girls’ track & field

Floyd Central at Franklin Central, 5:45 p.m.

High school baseball

Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.

New Washington at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

High school softball

Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Borden at Shoals, 5:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

1. Carmel

2. Columbus North

3. SB St. Joseph

4. Park Tudor

5. Jasper

6. Zionsville

7. Hamilton Southeastern

8. Fishers

9. Avon

10. Penn

11. Homestead

12. Brownsburg

13. Center Grove

14. Westfield

15. West Lafayette

16. Cathedral

17. Floyd Central

18. Evansville Memorial

19. Delta

20. West Lafayette Harrison

21. Guerin Catholic

22. Lawrence North

23. Plainfield

24. Peru

25. Crown Point

26. Franklin

27. Oldenburg Academy

28. Roncalli

29. Castle

30. Brebeuf

SPORTS ON AIR

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California

6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Texas (8 p.m.)

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Duke

NBA G LEAGUE

8 p.m., ESPNEWS — G League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Championship, Game 2

NHL

8 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, Dallas

10 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, Dallas

AUTO RACING

3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

10 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m., ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

1 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.

7:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at UConn

8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona

10 p.m., ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m., SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.

NBA

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD at Cleveland

10 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD at L.A. Clippers

Tags

Trending Video