AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ volleyball
Rock Creek at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Borden at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m.
New Albany at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
CAI at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
High school baseball
New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Rock Creek at Whitefield Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 6 p.m.
High school softball
Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.
New Washington at Crothersville, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville Butler at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7:15 p.m.
Track & field
New Albany Relays, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Borden at Crothersville, 4:45 p.m. Westwood
Boys’ track & field
Floyd Central at Lafayette Jeff, TBA
Girls’ tennis
Henryville at Salem, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville North, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central vs. Center Grove, 6 p.m. at Jasper
Girls’ track & field
Floyd Central at Franklin Central, 5:45 p.m.
High school baseball
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.
New Washington at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
High school softball
Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Borden at Shoals, 5:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. Carmel
2. Columbus North
3. SB St. Joseph
4. Park Tudor
5. Jasper
6. Zionsville
7. Hamilton Southeastern
8. Fishers
9. Avon
10. Penn
11. Homestead
12. Brownsburg
13. Center Grove
14. Westfield
15. West Lafayette
16. Cathedral
17. Floyd Central
18. Evansville Memorial
19. Delta
20. West Lafayette Harrison
21. Guerin Catholic
22. Lawrence North
23. Plainfield
24. Peru
25. Crown Point
26. Franklin
27. Oldenburg Academy
28. Roncalli
29. Castle
30. Brebeuf
SPORTS ON AIR
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
8 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at California
6 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Texas (8 p.m.)
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
1 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Duke
NBA G LEAGUE
8 p.m., ESPNEWS — G League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Championship, Game 2
NHL
8 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, Dallas
10 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, Dallas
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m., ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
1 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at UConn
8 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona
10 p.m., ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.
NBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD at Cleveland
10 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD at L.A. Clippers
