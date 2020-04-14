LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Tommy Luce (Purdue): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-foot-10 senior guard on the men's basketball team, averaged one point and 0.6 assists in 10 games for the Boilermakers. He shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
Christian Stewart (Hanover): The Clarksville graduate, a 6-4 sophomore forward on the men's basketball team, averaged 3.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12 games for the Panthers. He shot 66.7 percent from the field.
Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-1 sophomore guard on the men's basketball team, averaged 6.7 points, two rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 games for the Panthers. He shot 40 percent from the field, including 30.3 percent from 3-point range, and 75.5 percent from the free throw line.
