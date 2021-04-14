AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at Austin, 5 p.m.

Borden at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Seymour at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Borden, New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Columbus East at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Charlestown at South Central, 5 p.m.

North Harrison at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at CAI, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7:15 p.m.

Track & field

New Albany Relays, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Charlestown at New Washington, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Owensboro (Ky.), 7 p.m.

Silver Creek at Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.

College tennis

St. Francis at IU Southeast, 9 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence at Sacred Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central vs. Bloomington South, 6 p.m. at Jasper

Softball

South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Scottsburg at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Floyd Central girls at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile, 5:45 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Alabama

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING

11:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon, MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta

3 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress)

7 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City (8 p.m.)

10 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Virginia

MEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m., {span}CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinals (taped){/span}

8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg

10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta

10 p.m., TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SURFING

6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

1 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

WNBA

7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Draft

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal

7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, State College, Pa.

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

7 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas

5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.

NBA

7:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m., ESPN — New York at Dallas

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — Premiership: London at Northampton (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

