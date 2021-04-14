AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at Austin, 5 p.m.
Borden at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Borden, New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Charlestown at South Central, 5 p.m.
North Harrison at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at CAI, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7:15 p.m.
Track & field
New Albany Relays, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Charlestown at New Washington, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Owensboro (Ky.), 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.
College tennis
St. Francis at IU Southeast, 9 a.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence at Sacred Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central vs. Bloomington South, 6 p.m. at Jasper
Softball
South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Scottsburg at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Floyd Central girls at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile, 5:45 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Alabama
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
FIGURE SKATING
11:30 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon, MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta
3 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress)
7 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City (8 p.m.)
10 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m., ACCN — Duke at Virginia
MEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m., {span}CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinals (taped){/span}
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta
10 p.m., TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
SURFING
6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Draft
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal
7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, State College, Pa.
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
7 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.
NBA
7:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
9:35 p.m., ESPN — New York at Dallas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — Premiership: London at Northampton (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
