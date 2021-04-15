AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Baseball

Charlestown at New Washington, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Owensboro (Ky.), 7 p.m.

Silver Creek at Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.

College tennis

St. Francis at IU Southeast, 9 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence at Sacred Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central vs. Bloomington South, 6 p.m. at Jasper

Softball

South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Borden at Perry Central, 5:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Floyd Central at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at Covington Catholic (Ky.), 10:30 a.m.

Henryville at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence at South Spencer, noon

Floyd Central at Castle, noon

South Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, noon

Silver Creek at Conner (Ky.), 12:45 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m.

Boys’ golf

CAI at Crawford County, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central at Washington’s Hatchet Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central vs. Jasper, McCracken County (Ky.), 9 a.m. at Jasper

Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany at BNL Round Robin, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ track & field

New Albany at Lawrence Central Midwest Prep, 11 a.m.

Softball

New Albany Invitational (Henryville), 10 a.m.

Jac-Cen-Del at New Washington, 11 a.m.

Borden at Austin, dh, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Louisville DuPont Manual, 11 a.m.

Track & field

Borden’s Sam Sumner Invitational, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

7 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Miami

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston

10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.

NBA

3 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at Utah

7:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m., ESPN — New York at Dallas

NHL

7 p.m., NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston

RUGBY

4 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — Premiership: London at Northampton (taped)

SURFING

6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

1 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, Fort Worth, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

7 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOXING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m., ESPN — Alabama Spring Game

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — TBA

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

4 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston

9 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ESPNU — Utah at Virginia

MEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m., {span}FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC {/span}

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

NBA

4:45 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

8:30 p.m., ABC — Golden State at Boston

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

3:30 p.m., ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

