AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Baseball
Charlestown at New Washington, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Jasper, 6 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Owensboro (Ky.), 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.
College tennis
St. Francis at IU Southeast, 9 a.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence at Sacred Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central vs. Bloomington South, 6 p.m. at Jasper
Softball
South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Borden at Perry Central, 5:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Floyd Central at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile, 5:45 p.m.
.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at Covington Catholic (Ky.), 10:30 a.m.
Henryville at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence at South Spencer, noon
Floyd Central at Castle, noon
South Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, noon
Silver Creek at Conner (Ky.), 12:45 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
CAI at Crawford County, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Washington’s Hatchet Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central vs. Jasper, McCracken County (Ky.), 9 a.m. at Jasper
Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at BNL Round Robin, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ track & field
New Albany at Lawrence Central Midwest Prep, 11 a.m.
Softball
New Albany Invitational (Henryville), 10 a.m.
Jac-Cen-Del at New Washington, 11 a.m.
Borden at Austin, dh, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Louisville DuPont Manual, 11 a.m.
Track & field
Borden’s Sam Sumner Invitational, 11 a.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
7 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Miami
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston
10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at Utah
7:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
9:35 p.m., ESPN — New York at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m., NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — Premiership: London at Northampton (taped)
SURFING
6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, Fort Worth, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
7 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
BOXING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Alabama Spring Game
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — TBA
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Alabama
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
4 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston
9 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — Utah at Virginia
MEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m., {span}FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC {/span}
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
NBA
4:45 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
8:30 p.m., ABC — Golden State at Boston
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
3:30 p.m., ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
