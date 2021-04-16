AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at Covington Catholic (Ky.), 10:30 a.m.

Henryville at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence at South Spencer, noon

Floyd Central at Castle, noon

South Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, noon

Silver Creek at Conner (Ky.), 12:45 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m.

Boys’ golf

CAI at Crawford County, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central at Washington’s Hatchet Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central vs. Jasper, McCracken County (Ky.), 9 a.m. at Jasper

Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany at BNL Round Robin, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ track & field

New Albany at Lawrence Central Midwest Prep, 11 a.m.

Softball

New Albany Invitational (Henryville), 10 a.m.

Jac-Cen-Del at New Washington, 11 a.m.

Borden at Austin, dh, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Louisville DuPont Manual, 11 a.m.

Track & field

Borden’s Sam Sumner Invitational, 11 a.m.

.

MONDAY

Baseball

Charlestown at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Silver Creek at Providence, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Shadowood

Madison at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at North Harrison, 4:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Softball

Henryville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Charlestown at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Madison at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

Track & field

Rock Creek at West Washington, 5 p.m.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta

10 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)

BOXING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m., ACCN — Miami Spring Game

Noon, BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game

1 p.m., ESPN — Alabama Spring Game

2 p.m., CBSSN — Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell

2 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U.

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

2 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

2 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

4 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

5 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

FIGURE SKATING

12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

5 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Washington

4 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston

7 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)

9 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels

MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

8 p.m., BTN — NCAA Championships: From Minneapolis

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ESPNU — Utah at Virginia

Noon, FS2 — Denver at Georgetown

3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Seton Hall at Georgetown, Championship

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Indiana, Championship

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

7 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

11:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo

6 p.m., FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

NBA

4:45 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

8:30 p.m., ABC — Golden State at Boston

NHL

12:30 p.m., NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia

3 p.m., NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Winnipeg

RODEO

9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY

7 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Utah at San Diego

SURFING

8 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

7:30 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP & Charleston-WTA Semifinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 3, 4 & 5

6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m., ESPNEWS — NACAC: The Grenada Invitational, St. George’s, Grenada

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

3:30 p.m., ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

11:30 a.m., CBSSN — Colgate at Navy

.

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10 a.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas

2 p.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

3 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m., NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING

12:30 p.m., FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m., ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m., SECN — Florida at Alabama

2:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

3 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford

6 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle

7 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, CBSSN — Lafayette at Lehigh

5 p.m., BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

MEN’S SOCCER

8:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

11 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

3 p.m., ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami

5:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew

8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna

10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey

NBA

1:15 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at New York

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas

10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NHL

Noon, NBC — Washington at Boston

3 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia

9 p.m., NBCSN — Los Angeles at Colorado

RODEO

1 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

SURFING

6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

Noon, TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

8:30 a.m., SECN — Southeastern Conference Tournament: Final Round, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Northwestern

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

11 a.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, State College, Pa.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

10 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

.

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Detroit at Dallas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.

2:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.

6:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.

