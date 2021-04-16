AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at Covington Catholic (Ky.), 10:30 a.m.
Henryville at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence at South Spencer, noon
Floyd Central at Castle, noon
South Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, noon
Silver Creek at Conner (Ky.), 12:45 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
CAI at Crawford County, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Washington’s Hatchet Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central vs. Jasper, McCracken County (Ky.), 9 a.m. at Jasper
Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at BNL Round Robin, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ track & field
New Albany at Lawrence Central Midwest Prep, 11 a.m.
Softball
New Albany Invitational (Henryville), 10 a.m.
Jac-Cen-Del at New Washington, 11 a.m.
Borden at Austin, dh, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Louisville DuPont Manual, 11 a.m.
Track & field
Borden’s Sam Sumner Invitational, 11 a.m.
.
MONDAY
Baseball
Charlestown at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Silver Creek at Providence, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Shadowood
Madison at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Madison, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at North Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Softball
Henryville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Track & field
Rock Creek at West Washington, 5 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
7 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta
10 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)
BOXING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m., ACCN — Miami Spring Game
Noon, BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game
1 p.m., ESPN — Alabama Spring Game
2 p.m., CBSSN — Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U.
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
2 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
2 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
4 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
5 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
10:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
FIGURE SKATING
12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
5 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Washington
4 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston
7 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)
9 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels
MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
8 p.m., BTN — NCAA Championships: From Minneapolis
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — Utah at Virginia
Noon, FS2 — Denver at Georgetown
3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Seton Hall at Georgetown, Championship
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Indiana, Championship
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
7 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
MEN’S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
11:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo
6 p.m., FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
NBA
4:45 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
8:30 p.m., ABC — Golden State at Boston
NHL
12:30 p.m., NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia
3 p.m., NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
7 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Detroit
10 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Winnipeg
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
RUGBY
7 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Utah at San Diego
SURFING
8 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
7:30 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP & Charleston-WTA Semifinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 3, 4 & 5
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m., ESPNEWS — NACAC: The Grenada Invitational, St. George’s, Grenada
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
3:30 p.m., ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11:30 a.m., CBSSN — Colgate at Navy
.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10 a.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas
2 p.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)
3 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3:30 p.m., NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12:30 p.m., FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ACCN — Clemson at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m., ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m., SECN — Florida at Alabama
2:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
6 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Stanford
6 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle
7 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, CBSSN — Lafayette at Lehigh
5 p.m., BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
MEN’S SOCCER
8:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
11 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
3 p.m., ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami
5:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey
NBA
1:15 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at New York
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas
10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers
NHL
Noon, NBC — Washington at Boston
3 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia
9 p.m., NBCSN — Los Angeles at Colorado
RODEO
1 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
SURFING
6:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
8:30 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
Noon, TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
8:30 a.m., SECN — Southeastern Conference Tournament: Final Round, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
12:30 p.m., ESPNU — Michigan at Northwestern
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, State College, Pa.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
10 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Regional Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
.
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Detroit at Dallas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.
6:30 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, Omaha, Neb.
