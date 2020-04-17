LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Haley Tye (Union College): The New Washington graduate, a 5-foot-4 junior guard on the women's basketball team, averaged 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who went 26-7. She shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range for Union, which won the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament before losing 68-66 in overtime to Taylor in the NAIA Division II national tourney.
Noah Williams (Hanover): The Christian Academy graduate, a 5-11 sophomore guard on the men's basketball team, averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game for the Panthers. He also shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range.
Ally Willis (Olney Central): The New Albany graduate, a 5-6 guard on the women's basketball team, averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game for the Blue Knights. She shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.4 percent from the free throw line.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Twin Ring Motegi
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
MEN'S SOCCER
Noon, ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition ---
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
MEN'S SOCCER
1 p.m., ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition
7 p.m., FS1 — eMLS Tournament: Week 1
