AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

Southwestern at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Jennings County at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Charlestown, New Washington at Silver Creek, 4 p.m. Elk Run

New Albany at Corydon Central, 4 p.m.

Borden, Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4 p.m. at Valley View

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Jennings County, 4:30 p.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Silver Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Rock Creek at CAI, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.

Seymour at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

CAI, Providence at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Crawford County, North Harrison at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.

Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jennings County, 5 p.m.

.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Clarksville at Providence, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Charlestown, Trinity Lutheran at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central at Louisville DuPont Manual, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Charlestown’s Pirate Relays, 5 p.m.

Henryville, Crothersville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

BOXING

8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

6 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

7 p.m., SECN — Clemson at Georgia

8 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle

7:30 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans

10 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Portland

NHL

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo

SURFING

5:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

.

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

CYCLING

12:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)

GOLF

6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 1, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.. ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Nasville at Chicago

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you