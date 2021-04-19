AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
Southwestern at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Charlestown, New Washington at Silver Creek, 4 p.m. Elk Run
New Albany at Corydon Central, 4 p.m.
Borden, Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4 p.m. at Valley View
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Jennings County, 4:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Rock Creek at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.
Seymour at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
CAI, Providence at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Crawford County, North Harrison at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jennings County, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Clarksville at Providence, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Charlestown, Trinity Lutheran at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central at Louisville DuPont Manual, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Charlestown’s Pirate Relays, 5 p.m.
Henryville, Crothersville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
6 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
7 p.m., SECN — Clemson at Georgia
8 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle
7:30 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans
10 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Portland
NHL
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo
SURFING
5:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
CYCLING
12:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 1, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m.. ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Nasville at Chicago
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City
