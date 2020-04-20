LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Whitney Goodman (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Charlestown graduate, a member of the women’s bowling team, was a contributor in her freshman season. She helped the Panthers to a first-place finish in the Thomas More Classic and a second-place finish in Valparaiso’s Crusader Classic.
Lilly Hatton (Wofford): The North Harrison graduate, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward on the women’s basketball team, averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds while starting 28 of 29 games en route to earning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors. She shot 43.7 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
Samantha Matthews (Tampa): The Charlestown graduate, a 5-7 freshman guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged 1.2 points and 2.8 minutes in five games before being sidelined by an injury. She shot 50 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
