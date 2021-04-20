AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Clarksville at Providence, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Charlestown, Trinity Lutheran at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central at Louisville DuPont Manual, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Charlestown’s Pirate Relays, 5 p.m.

Henryville, Crothersville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at South Central, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Louisville Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Washington, Southwestern, Shawe at Jac-Cen-Del, 4:30 p.m. Northbranch

Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Bedford NL at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Boys’ track & field

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL’s 9/10 Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Floyd Central at Louisville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence at Louisville Assumption, 4:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

Bulldog Invitational, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.

Track & field

Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS' TENNIS

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

1. Park Tudor, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5 (tie). Hamilton Southeastern, South Bend St. Joseph, 7. Avon, 8. Homestead, 9. Center Grove, 10. Penn, 11. Delta, 12. Fishers, 13. Zionsville, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Jasper, 16. Westfield, 17. Brownsburg, 18. West Lafayette Harrison, 19. Cathedral, 20. Noblesville, 21. Plainfield, 22. Northridge, 23. Floyd Central, 24. West Lafayette, 25. Heritage Christian, 26. Whiteland, 27 (tie). Lawrence North, Crown Point, 29. Castle, 30. Seymour.

SOFTBALL

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Class 4A: 1. Roncalli, 2. Lake Central, 3. Crown Point, 4. Mooresville, 5. New Palestine, 6. Center Grove, 7. Bedford NL, 8. Decatur Central, 9. Castle, 10. Brownsburg.

Class 3A: 1. Edgewood, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Benton Central, 4. Yorktown, 5. Danville, 6. Kankakee Valley, 7. Bellmont, 8. Frankfort, 9. Tri-West, 10. Northwestern.

Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union Coutny, 3. Boone Grove, 4. Alexandria, 5. North Posey, 6. Eastern Hancock, 7. Pioneer, 8. Eastern (Greentown), 9. Whitko, 10. Evansville Mater Dei.

Class A: 1. Lanesville, 2. Loogootee, 3. Tri, 4 (tie). Hauser, Clay City, 6. West Central, 7. Caston, 8. Borden, 9. South Central (Union), 10. North Miami.

BASEBALL

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Records through Sunday Class 4A

1. Columbus North 11-0

2. Westfield 8-1

3. Evansville North 10-1

4. Cathedral 8-1

5. Center Grove 9-1

6. Castle 9-0

7. Homestead 9-3

8. Zionsville 7-3

9 (tie). Hobart 8-2

9 (tie). Carmel 8-1

Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford NL, FW Carroll, Crown Point, Floyd Central, LaPorte, McCutcheon, New Albany, Roncalli.

Class 3A

1. Lebanon 5-1

2. West Vigo 7-2

3. Hanover Central 10-1

4 (tie). Silver Creek 5-4-1

4 (tie). Western 6-3

6. Peru 9-0

7. Franklin County 7-3

8. Evansville Memorial 5-3

9. Leo 6-1

10. Madison 12-2

Others receiving votes: Danville, Edgewood, Glenn, Greencastle, Indpls Chatard, Mishawaka Marian, Mitchell, Northwood, Norwell, Scottsburg, South Bend Clay, South Bend St. Joseph, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln.

Class 2A

1. Monroe Central 9-0

2. Wapahani 8-1

3. Laf. Central Catholic 8-2

4. Cascade 8-1

5. Clinton Prairie 6-1

6. South Adams 8-2

7. Eastern (Greentown) 8-1

8. Centerville 6-2

9. University 6-3

10. Forest Park 4-4

Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Delphia, Eastside, Indpls Scecina, North Posey, Seeger, South Ripley, South Spencer, Southwestern.

Class A

1. Oldenburg Academy 6-2

2. Southwestern (Shelby) 6-1

3. Kouts 5-1

4. Riverton Parke 6-4

5 (tie). Rossville 5-2

5 (tie). Fremont 4-2

7. Daleville 3-3

8. Shakamak 5-3

9. Wes-Del 6-2

10. Borden 5-2

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, Clinton Central, FW Blackhawk Christian, FW Canterbury, Loogootee, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Southwood, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington Township.

SPORTS ON AIR

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m., ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

6 p.m., ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Miami

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

CYCLING

12:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)

GOLF

6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 1, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami

4 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress)

6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.. ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey

NBA

7 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

10 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City

10 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B

THURSDAY

BOXING

9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 1, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 1, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 2, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City

NBA

7 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m., ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Washington, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Texas, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

