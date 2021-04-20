AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Clarksville at Providence, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Switzerland County, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville St. Xavier at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Charlestown, Trinity Lutheran at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central at Louisville DuPont Manual, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Charlestown’s Pirate Relays, 5 p.m.
Henryville, Crothersville at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at South Central, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Louisville Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Washington, Southwestern, Shawe at Jac-Cen-Del, 4:30 p.m. Northbranch
Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys’ track & field
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL’s 9/10 Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Floyd Central at Louisville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence at Louisville Assumption, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
Bulldog Invitational, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.
Track & field
Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.
.
GIRLS' TENNIS
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. Park Tudor, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5 (tie). Hamilton Southeastern, South Bend St. Joseph, 7. Avon, 8. Homestead, 9. Center Grove, 10. Penn, 11. Delta, 12. Fishers, 13. Zionsville, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Jasper, 16. Westfield, 17. Brownsburg, 18. West Lafayette Harrison, 19. Cathedral, 20. Noblesville, 21. Plainfield, 22. Northridge, 23. Floyd Central, 24. West Lafayette, 25. Heritage Christian, 26. Whiteland, 27 (tie). Lawrence North, Crown Point, 29. Castle, 30. Seymour.
.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. Roncalli, 2. Lake Central, 3. Crown Point, 4. Mooresville, 5. New Palestine, 6. Center Grove, 7. Bedford NL, 8. Decatur Central, 9. Castle, 10. Brownsburg.
Class 3A: 1. Edgewood, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Benton Central, 4. Yorktown, 5. Danville, 6. Kankakee Valley, 7. Bellmont, 8. Frankfort, 9. Tri-West, 10. Northwestern.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union Coutny, 3. Boone Grove, 4. Alexandria, 5. North Posey, 6. Eastern Hancock, 7. Pioneer, 8. Eastern (Greentown), 9. Whitko, 10. Evansville Mater Dei.
Class A: 1. Lanesville, 2. Loogootee, 3. Tri, 4 (tie). Hauser, Clay City, 6. West Central, 7. Caston, 8. Borden, 9. South Central (Union), 10. North Miami.
.
BASEBALL
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Records through Sunday Class 4A
1. Columbus North 11-0
2. Westfield 8-1
3. Evansville North 10-1
4. Cathedral 8-1
5. Center Grove 9-1
6. Castle 9-0
7. Homestead 9-3
8. Zionsville 7-3
9 (tie). Hobart 8-2
9 (tie). Carmel 8-1
Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford NL, FW Carroll, Crown Point, Floyd Central, LaPorte, McCutcheon, New Albany, Roncalli.
Class 3A
1. Lebanon 5-1
2. West Vigo 7-2
3. Hanover Central 10-1
4 (tie). Silver Creek 5-4-1
4 (tie). Western 6-3
6. Peru 9-0
7. Franklin County 7-3
8. Evansville Memorial 5-3
9. Leo 6-1
10. Madison 12-2
Others receiving votes: Danville, Edgewood, Glenn, Greencastle, Indpls Chatard, Mishawaka Marian, Mitchell, Northwood, Norwell, Scottsburg, South Bend Clay, South Bend St. Joseph, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln.
Class 2A
1. Monroe Central 9-0
2. Wapahani 8-1
3. Laf. Central Catholic 8-2
4. Cascade 8-1
5. Clinton Prairie 6-1
6. South Adams 8-2
7. Eastern (Greentown) 8-1
8. Centerville 6-2
9. University 6-3
10. Forest Park 4-4
Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Delphia, Eastside, Indpls Scecina, North Posey, Seeger, South Ripley, South Spencer, Southwestern.
Class A
1. Oldenburg Academy 6-2
2. Southwestern (Shelby) 6-1
3. Kouts 5-1
4. Riverton Parke 6-4
5 (tie). Rossville 5-2
5 (tie). Fremont 4-2
7. Daleville 3-3
8. Shakamak 5-3
9. Wes-Del 6-2
10. Borden 5-2
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, Clinton Central, FW Blackhawk Christian, FW Canterbury, Loogootee, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Southwood, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington Township.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College
6 p.m., ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Miami
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
CYCLING
12:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, 120.5 miles, Belgium (taped)
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 1, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami
4 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress)
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m.. ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia
10 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City
10 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B
.
THURSDAY
BOXING
9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 1, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 1, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 2, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
6 p.m., ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Washington, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Texas, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
