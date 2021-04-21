AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Baseball

Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at South Central, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Louisville Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Washington, Southwestern, Shawe at Jac-Cen-Del, 4:30 p.m. Northbranch

Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Bedford NL at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Boys’ track & field

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL’s 9/10 Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Floyd Central at Louisville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence at Louisville Assumption, 4:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

Bulldog Invitational, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.

Track & field

Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Providence in Madison Big Mac Classic, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Eastern, 6 p.m.

CAI at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Louisville St. Xavier at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.

College tennis

IU Southeast at RSC Tournament, TBD at Nicholasville, Ky.

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Borden at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Paoli at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

BOXING

9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights), West Point, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

8 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 1, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 1, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 2, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Detroit (1 p.m.)

6 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (7 p.m.)

10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 7 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City

NBA

7 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 6 p.m., ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Washington, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Texas, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

FRIDAY

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

2:30 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

4:30 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 2, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 2, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 3, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

7:30 p.m., FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 1: From Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Golden State

