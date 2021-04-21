AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Baseball
Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at South Central, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Louisville Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Washington, Southwestern, Shawe at Jac-Cen-Del, 4:30 p.m. Northbranch
Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys’ track & field
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL’s 9/10 Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Floyd Central at Louisville Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence at Louisville Assumption, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Henryville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
Bulldog Invitational, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.
Track & field
Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Providence in Madison Big Mac Classic, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Eastern, 6 p.m.
CAI at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Louisville St. Xavier at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.
College tennis
IU Southeast at RSC Tournament, TBD at Nicholasville, Ky.
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Borden at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Paoli at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights), West Point, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
8 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa
7:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Iowa City, Iowa
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 1, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 1, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 2, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Detroit (1 p.m.)
6 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (7 p.m.)
10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 7 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 6 p.m., ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Washington, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Texas, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
FRIDAY
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
4:30 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m., ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Round 2, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Round 2, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Round 3, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
7:30 p.m., FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 1: From Atlantic City, N.J.
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Golden State
