LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Sammy Barnett (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate, a sophomore left-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-1 with a 5.79 earned-run average in four appearances, including one start. In 14 innings pitched he allowed nine earned runs while striking out a team-best 16. 

Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts. In 22 innings pitched he allowed 24 hits (20 singles) while striking out 24 in the abbreviated season. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

WEDNESDAY

AUTO RACING

     7 p.m., FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

Tags

