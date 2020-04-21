LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Sammy Barnett (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate, a sophomore left-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-1 with a 5.79 earned-run average in four appearances, including one start. In 14 innings pitched he allowed nine earned runs while striking out a team-best 16.
Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts. In 22 innings pitched he allowed 24 hits (20 singles) while striking out 24 in the abbreviated season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
WEDNESDAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
