LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Tim Borden II (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a sophomore infielder on the baseball team, hit .444 with a pair of doubles, a home run and nine RBIs while starting eight of 11 games for the Cardinals. He had a .630 slugging percentage, a .516 on-base percentage and a .963 fielding percentage. 

Joseph Burke (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior first baseman on the baseball team, hit .415 with six home runs with 15 RBIs while starting all 12 games for the Panthers. He had a .878 slugging percentage, a .481 on-base percentage and a 1.359 OPS. 

Reece Davis (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-2 with a 6.06 ERA in five appearances, including one start. In 16 1/3 innings pitched, Davis allowed 11 earned runs while striking out 23 for the Knights, who went 10-4 in the abbreviated season. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

     8 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Round 1

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

     7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

Tags

Recommended for you