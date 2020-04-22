LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Tim Borden II (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a sophomore infielder on the baseball team, hit .444 with a pair of doubles, a home run and nine RBIs while starting eight of 11 games for the Cardinals. He had a .630 slugging percentage, a .516 on-base percentage and a .963 fielding percentage.
Joseph Burke (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior first baseman on the baseball team, hit .415 with six home runs with 15 RBIs while starting all 12 games for the Panthers. He had a .878 slugging percentage, a .481 on-base percentage and a 1.359 OPS.
Reece Davis (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-2 with a 6.06 ERA in five appearances, including one start. In 16 1/3 innings pitched, Davis allowed 11 earned runs while striking out 23 for the Knights, who went 10-4 in the abbreviated season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Round 1
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3
