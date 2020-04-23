LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Ian Ellis (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior pitcher-outfielder on the baseball team, hit .242 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. On the mound he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one appearance. He allowed one hit while striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.
Jenna Endris (Lipscomb): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior first baseman on the softball team, hit a team-high-tying three home runs with 11 RBIs while starting 21 of 22 games for the Lady Bison. She also had a team-best 111 putouts and a .991 fielding percentage in the abbreviated season.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race: All-Star Series
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
NFL
Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
SUNDAY
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
