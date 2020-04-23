Ian Ellis head shot

Ian Ellis 

LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Ian Ellis (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior pitcher-outfielder on the baseball team, hit .242 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. On the mound he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one appearance. He allowed one hit while striking out four in 1 2/3 innings. 

Jenna Endris (Lipscomb): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior first baseman on the softball team, hit a team-high-tying three home runs with 11 RBIs while starting 21 of 22 games for the Lady Bison. She also had a team-best 111 putouts and a .991 fielding percentage in the abbreviated season. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

     7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race: All-Star Series

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

NFL

     Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

SUNDAY

HORSE RACING

     1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

