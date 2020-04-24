LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Ethan English (John A. Logan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher/first baseman on the baseball team, hit .400 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs for the Vols. He also had a .453 on-base percentage and .778 slugging percentage. On the mound, he went 0-0 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in four appearances. In 7 1/3 innings, English allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out two.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race: All-Star Series
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
NFL
Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
