AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Crawford County at Providence, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

CAI at South Central, 6 p.m.

Lanesville at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Lanesville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m. Hidden Creek

Borden, Silver Creek at Springs Valley, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

CAI at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.

New Washington at Austin, 4:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

Borden at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville at North Harrison, 5 p.m.

Madison at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

Rock Creek at Portland Christian (Ky.), 5 p.m.

Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.

South Central at Borden, 5 p.m.

Crawford County at CAI, 5 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Rock Creek, North Harrison at Providence, 5 p.m.

Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.

Borden, Southwestern at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Lanesville, South Central at New Washington, 5:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Jasper at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Crothersville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Boys’ volleyball

Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Scottsburg at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Meade County (Ky.), 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Rock Creek at Crawford County Duals, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Davidson at Wake Forest

7 p.m., SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

GOLF

4 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m., FS2 — Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw

12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at The Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Mets

10 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona

MEN’S SOCCER

2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1

8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1

10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1

NBA

7 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Charlotte

9:30 p.m., TNT — Dallas at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington

10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas

