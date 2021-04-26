AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Crawford County at Providence, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
CAI at South Central, 6 p.m.
Lanesville at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Lanesville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m. Hidden Creek
Borden, Silver Creek at Springs Valley, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
CAI at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
New Washington at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
Borden at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
Rock Creek at Portland Christian (Ky.), 5 p.m.
Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.
South Central at Borden, 5 p.m.
Crawford County at CAI, 5 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Rock Creek, North Harrison at Providence, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Borden, Southwestern at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Lanesville, South Central at New Washington, 5:15 p.m.
.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Jasper at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Crothersville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Boys’ volleyball
Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Scottsburg at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Meade County (Ky.), 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Rock Creek at Crawford County Duals, 5 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Davidson at Wake Forest
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m., FS2 — Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at The Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Mets
10 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona
MEN’S SOCCER
2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Charlotte
9:30 p.m., TNT — Dallas at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington
10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas
