AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Baseball

     Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m. 

     Jasper at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. 

Boys' golf

     Crothersville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Boys' volleyball

     Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 6 p.m. 

Girls' tennis

     Scottsburg at Providence, 4:30 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m. 

Softball

     New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Meade County (Ky.), 5:30 p.m. 

Track & field

     Rock Creek at Crawford County Duals, 5 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Baseball 

     Henryville at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

Boys' golf

     CAI, Clarksville, North Harrison at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run

Girls' tennis

     North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m. 

     CAI at Crawford County, 5 p.m.

     Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. 

     Austin at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     Henryville at Shawe Memorial, 5 p.m. 

Softball

     Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m. 

     Henryville at Providence, 5 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     Borden at Orleans, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m. 

     South Central at CAI, 5:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m. 

Track & field

     CAI, New Albany at Oldham County (Ky.) Sundown, 5 p.m. 

     Henryville, Rock Creek at Salem Invitational, 5:30 p.m. 

BASEBALL 

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS

Records through Sunday

Class 4A

 1. Columbus North 15-0

 2. Westfield 10-1

 3. Castle 12-0

 4. Evansville North 13-1

 5. Center Grove 11-1

 6. Cathedral 9-1

 7. Carmel 10-1

 8. Zionsville 10-3

 9. Homestead 9-3

10. McCutcheon 10-1

Others receiving votes: Andrean, FW Carroll, Floyd Central, LaPorte, New Albany.

Class 3A 

 1. Hanover Central 12-1

 2. Lebanon 8-1

 3. West Vigo 9-4

 4. Leo 9-1

 5. Western 8-3

 6. Peru 11-1

 7. Madison 12-5

 8. Silver Creek 7-4-1

 9 (tie). Evansville Memorial 6-5

 9 (tie). Franklin County 8-5

Others receiving votes: Batesville, Brebeuf, Brownstown Central, Danville, Edgewood, FW Dwenger, Glenn, Greencastle, Lawrenceburg, Mishawaka Marian, SB St. Joseph, Southridge, Washington. 

Class 2A

 1. Monroe Central 12-0

 2. Wapahani 11-1

 3. Lafayette Central Catholic 11-3

 4. Cascade 11-1

 5. Clinton Prairie 7-1

 6. South Adams 10-3

 7. Eastern (Greentown) 10-1

 8. Centerville 11-2

 9. University 8-3

10. Carroll (Flora) 8-1

Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Eastern (Greene), Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Madison-Grant, Park Tudor, Southwestern. 

Class A

 1. Oldenburg Academy 7-2

 2. Southwestern (Shelby) 6-1

 3. Rossville 7-3

 4. Shakamak 7-3

 5. Riverton Parke 8-5

 6. Borden 7-3

 7. Kouts 6-3

 8. Loogootee 8-5

 9. North Daviess 8-4

10. Washington Township 6-4

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bethany Christian, Daleville, Fremont, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Rising Sun, Southwood. 

GIRLS' TENNIS

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

1. South Bend St. Joseph, 2. Carmel, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Columbus North, 5 (tie). Evansville Memorial, Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Avon, 8. Center Grove, 9 (tie). Fishers, Penn, Delta, Homestead, 13. FW Carroll, 14. Zionsville, 15. Jasper, 16. Westfield, 17 (tie). Lafayette Harrison, Cathedral, 19. Noblesville, 20. Plainfield, 21. Floyd Central, 22 (tie). Heritage Christian, Franklin, 24. Northridge, 25. Crown Point, 26. Brownsburg, 27. Lawrence North, 28. Castle, 29. Seymour, 30. West Lafayette.  

SOFTBALL

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Class 4A: 1. Roncalli, 2. Lake Central, 3. Mooresville, 4. New Palestine, 5. Crown Point, 6. Bedford NL, 7. Center Grove, 8. Decatur Central, 9. Jasper, 10. Shelbyville. 

Class 3A: 1. Danville, 2. Edgewood, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Yorktown, 5. Frankfort, 6. Benton Central, 7. Tri-West, 8. West Noble, 9. SB St. Joseph, 10. Northwestern. 

Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union County, 3. Pioneer, 4. Boone Grove, 5. North Posey, 6. Alexandria, 7. Eastern (Greentown), 8. Eastern Hancock, 9. Evansville Mater Dei, 10. Whitko. 

Class A: 1 (tie). Loogootee, Lanesville, 3. South Central (Union), 4. Caston, 5. Clay City, 6. Tri, 7 (tie). West Central, Hauser, 9. North Miami, 10 (tie). Borden, North Daviess, Indy Lutheran. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

GOLF

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

     5 p.m., WXVW-1450 & 96.1 FM — Clarksville at New Albany 

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at The Races

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1:30 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee

     4:30 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

     7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

     10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1

     8:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1

NBA

     7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington

     10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL 

     7 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra

TENNIS

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

     6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

     2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Women's Selections

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

     Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

     2:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.

     5 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.

     7:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C. 

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

     6:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

GOLF

     9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 2: From Atlantic City, N.J.

NFL 

     8 p.m., ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

     8 p.m., ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

     8 p.m., NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

NHL 

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Chicago

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton 

