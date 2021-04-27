AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Baseball
Crothersville at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Jasper at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys' golf
Crothersville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Boys' volleyball
Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls' tennis
Scottsburg at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Borden, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Meade County (Ky.), 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Rock Creek at Crawford County Duals, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Henryville at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys' golf
CAI, Clarksville, North Harrison at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run
Girls' tennis
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
CAI at Crawford County, 5 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Shawe Memorial, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Providence, 5 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Borden at Orleans, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
South Central at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
CAI, New Albany at Oldham County (Ky.) Sundown, 5 p.m.
Henryville, Rock Creek at Salem Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS
Records through Sunday
Class 4A
1. Columbus North 15-0
2. Westfield 10-1
3. Castle 12-0
4. Evansville North 13-1
5. Center Grove 11-1
6. Cathedral 9-1
7. Carmel 10-1
8. Zionsville 10-3
9. Homestead 9-3
10. McCutcheon 10-1
Others receiving votes: Andrean, FW Carroll, Floyd Central, LaPorte, New Albany.
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 12-1
2. Lebanon 8-1
3. West Vigo 9-4
4. Leo 9-1
5. Western 8-3
6. Peru 11-1
7. Madison 12-5
8. Silver Creek 7-4-1
9 (tie). Evansville Memorial 6-5
9 (tie). Franklin County 8-5
Others receiving votes: Batesville, Brebeuf, Brownstown Central, Danville, Edgewood, FW Dwenger, Glenn, Greencastle, Lawrenceburg, Mishawaka Marian, SB St. Joseph, Southridge, Washington.
Class 2A
1. Monroe Central 12-0
2. Wapahani 11-1
3. Lafayette Central Catholic 11-3
4. Cascade 11-1
5. Clinton Prairie 7-1
6. South Adams 10-3
7. Eastern (Greentown) 10-1
8. Centerville 11-2
9. University 8-3
10. Carroll (Flora) 8-1
Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Eastern (Greene), Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Madison-Grant, Park Tudor, Southwestern.
Class A
1. Oldenburg Academy 7-2
2. Southwestern (Shelby) 6-1
3. Rossville 7-3
4. Shakamak 7-3
5. Riverton Parke 8-5
6. Borden 7-3
7. Kouts 6-3
8. Loogootee 8-5
9. North Daviess 8-4
10. Washington Township 6-4
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bethany Christian, Daleville, Fremont, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Rising Sun, Southwood.
GIRLS' TENNIS
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. South Bend St. Joseph, 2. Carmel, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Columbus North, 5 (tie). Evansville Memorial, Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Avon, 8. Center Grove, 9 (tie). Fishers, Penn, Delta, Homestead, 13. FW Carroll, 14. Zionsville, 15. Jasper, 16. Westfield, 17 (tie). Lafayette Harrison, Cathedral, 19. Noblesville, 20. Plainfield, 21. Floyd Central, 22 (tie). Heritage Christian, Franklin, 24. Northridge, 25. Crown Point, 26. Brownsburg, 27. Lawrence North, 28. Castle, 29. Seymour, 30. West Lafayette.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. Roncalli, 2. Lake Central, 3. Mooresville, 4. New Palestine, 5. Crown Point, 6. Bedford NL, 7. Center Grove, 8. Decatur Central, 9. Jasper, 10. Shelbyville.
Class 3A: 1. Danville, 2. Edgewood, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Yorktown, 5. Frankfort, 6. Benton Central, 7. Tri-West, 8. West Noble, 9. SB St. Joseph, 10. Northwestern.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union County, 3. Pioneer, 4. Boone Grove, 5. North Posey, 6. Alexandria, 7. Eastern (Greentown), 8. Eastern Hancock, 9. Evansville Mater Dei, 10. Whitko.
Class A: 1 (tie). Loogootee, Lanesville, 3. South Central (Union), 4. Caston, 5. Clay City, 6. Tri, 7 (tie). West Central, Hauser, 9. North Miami, 10 (tie). Borden, North Daviess, Indy Lutheran.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
5 p.m., WXVW-1450 & 96.1 FM — Clarksville at New Albany
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at The Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee
4:30 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
MEN'S SOCCER
2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1
8:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1
10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington
10:05 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Women's Selections
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at North Carolina, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
5 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
7:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 2: From Atlantic City, N.J.
NFL
8 p.m., ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
8 p.m., ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
8 p.m., NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Chicago
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton
