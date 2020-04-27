AREA SPORTS
WOODED VIEW GOLF COURSE TO REOPEN SATURDAY
CLARKSVILLE — After closing to the public for more than a month, Wooded View Golf Course and its driving range will be reopening to the public Saturday. Although the course will not be open for play until Saturday, golfers will be able to begin calling to schedule tee times on today.
In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the course will be operating a little differently than normal. Tee times will be spaced out more so that golfers are not waiting around or gathering in groups. There will also be restrictions placed on the number of people using the driving range and practice areas. Golfers wishing to rent golf carts will also notice some changes, as we will only be allowing one person per cart unless golfers live in the same home.
Due to orders from State of Indiana, the dining area at the course will remain closed. However, golfers will still be able to purchase food and beverages to-go if they wish to have refreshments during, or after, their rounds. While these restrictions may be unfortunate, we are hoping to make things better for golfers by offering discounted pricing until May 15.
For more information, or to schedule a tee time, call 812-283-9274. For a complete list of restrictions at the course, visit http://woodedviewgc.com/covid19-restrictions.html.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Dallas Henderson (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman catcher-first baseman on the softball team, hit .368 with 10 RBIs while starting eight of 18 games. She had a slugging percentage of .421 and an on-base percentage of .385.
Gabbi Jenkins (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a senior outfielder on the softball team, hit a team-best .413 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 12 stolen bases while starting all 21 games for the Hoosiers. She also had a .492 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage and .921 OPS in the abbreviated season. She recently announced she would be returning for the 2021 season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., CBSSN — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, virtual Eldora Speedway
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
WEDNESDAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
