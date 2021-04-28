AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Baseball

Henryville at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

CAI, Clarksville, North Harrison at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run

Girls’ tennis

North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

CAI at Crawford County, 5 p.m.

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.

Austin at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Shawe Memorial, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Providence, 5 p.m.

North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Borden at Orleans, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

South Central at CAI, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

CAI, New Albany at Oldham County (Ky.) Sundown, 5 p.m.

Henryville, Rock Creek at Salem Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Charlestown at Providence, 6 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. Elk Run

Boys’ track & field

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m.

Providence in Scott County Invite, 5 p.m. at Scottsburg

Borden at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

New Albany at East Central Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Borden at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

West Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Charlestown, Clarksville, Providence, Silver Creek at North Harrison Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: The Sportsman Series, Las Vegas (taped)

6:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at The Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Houston (joined in progress)

7 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (7:30 p.m.)

11:30 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress)

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Georgetown at Loyola (Md.)

MEN’S SOCCER

9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped)

11 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 2: From Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA

7 p.m., NBATV — Brooklyn at Indiana

NFL 8 p.m., ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

8 p.m., ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

8 p.m., NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

NHL

8 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Chicago

10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Play-In Game, Los Angeles

12:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA, First Round, Los Angeles

2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona, First Round, Los Angeles

4:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, First Round, Los Angeles

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Los Angeles

7:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket First Round, Los Angeles

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.

8 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.

MEN’S SOCCER

10 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix

NFL

7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

WOMEN’S CURLING

7 p.m., NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped)

