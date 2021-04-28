AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Baseball
Henryville at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
CAI, Clarksville, North Harrison at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run
Girls’ tennis
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
CAI at Crawford County, 5 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Shawe Memorial, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Providence, 5 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Borden at Orleans, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
South Central at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
CAI, New Albany at Oldham County (Ky.) Sundown, 5 p.m.
Henryville, Rock Creek at Salem Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Charlestown at Providence, 6 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. Elk Run
Boys’ track & field
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m.
Providence in Scott County Invite, 5 p.m. at Scottsburg
Borden at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
New Albany at East Central Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Borden at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
West Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Charlestown, Clarksville, Providence, Silver Creek at North Harrison Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: The Sportsman Series, Las Vegas (taped)
6:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Georgia
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at The Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Baltimore
4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Houston (joined in progress)
7 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (7:30 p.m.)
11:30 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress)
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Georgetown at Loyola (Md.)
MEN’S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped)
11 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 2: From Atlantic City, N.J.
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Brooklyn at Indiana
NFL 8 p.m., ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
8 p.m., ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
8 p.m., NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Florida at Chicago
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Play-In Game, Los Angeles
12:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA, First Round, Los Angeles
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona, First Round, Los Angeles
4:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, First Round, Los Angeles
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Los Angeles
7:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket First Round, Los Angeles
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.
8 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa.
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.
MEN’S SOCCER
10 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix
NFL
7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
WOMEN’S CURLING
7 p.m., NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped)
