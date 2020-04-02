LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Jhala Henry (Vincennes): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore forward on the women's basketball team, averaged a team-high 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game for the Trailblazers, who went 27-5. She shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from 3-point range.
Isaac Hibbard (Hanover): The New Albany graduate, a 6-foot junior guard on the men's basketball team, paced the Panthers in points (12), rebounds (5.7) and assists (4.3) per game on his way to earning second-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors. He shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range for Hanover, which went 17-9.
Nick Walker (Olney Central College): The Henryville graduate, a 6-4 forward on the men's basketball team, averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Blue Knights, who went 24-7. He shot 42.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.