AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Baseball
Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Providence, 6 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. Elk Run
Girls’ tennis
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m.
Providence in Scott County Invite, 5 p.m. at Scottsburg
Borden at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
New Albany at East Central Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Borden at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
West Washington at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Corydon Central at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Charlestown, Clarksville, Providence, Silver Creek at North Harrison Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Seymour at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence at Southridge, dh, 11 a.m.
Evansville North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.
Paoli at Henryville, dh, 11 a.m.
Evansville Mater Dei at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, noon
Evansville North at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany at BNL Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Floyd Central, Silver Creek at Rochester Hall of Fame Tournament, 10 a.m. at Rock Hollow GC
Henryville at Madison Invitational, noon at Sunrise GC
Girls’ tennis
Providence in Scott County Invite, 9 a.m. at Scottsburg
Softball
Rock Creek at Clarksville, dh, 10 a.m.
Charlestown at Mitchell, dh, 10 a.m.
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.
Columbus North at Silver Creek, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence vs. Hauser, 11:30 a.m. at Jac-Cen-Del
Meade County (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, noon
Providence at Jac-Cen-Del, 1 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
5:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at LSU
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
8 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota
MEN’S SOCCER 10 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers
NFL
7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles
4:15 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles
7:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.,ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.
8 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.
WOMEN’S CURLING
7 p.m., NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped)
.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
1:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series
4 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
10 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City
BOXING
7 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia
9 p.m., ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: TBD
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia
5 p.m., ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly
7 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon, NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.
2:30 p.m., NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey
6 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Houston
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NFL
Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles at Toulouse (taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — The World Athletics Relays
