AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Baseball

Clarksville at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Charlestown at Providence, 6 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. Elk Run

Girls’ tennis

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m.

Providence in Scott County Invite, 5 p.m. at Scottsburg

Borden at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

New Albany at East Central Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Borden at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

West Washington at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Corydon Central at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Charlestown, Clarksville, Providence, Silver Creek at North Harrison Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Zionsville Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Seymour at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence at Southridge, dh, 11 a.m.

Evansville North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.

Paoli at Henryville, dh, 11 a.m.

Evansville Mater Dei at New Albany, 11 a.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, noon

Evansville North at New Albany, 2 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany at BNL Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Floyd Central, Silver Creek at Rochester Hall of Fame Tournament, 10 a.m. at Rock Hollow GC

Henryville at Madison Invitational, noon at Sunrise GC

Girls’ tennis

Providence in Scott County Invite, 9 a.m. at Scottsburg

Softball

Rock Creek at Clarksville, dh, 10 a.m.

Charlestown at Mitchell, dh, 10 a.m.

Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.

Columbus North at Silver Creek, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence vs. Hauser, 11:30 a.m. at Jac-Cen-Del

Meade County (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, noon

Providence at Jac-Cen-Del, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

FRIDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

5:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at LSU

10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

8 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota

MEN’S SOCCER 10 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix

NBA

8 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NFL

7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

RUGBY

4 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles

4:15 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles

7:45 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.,ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.

5 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

8 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

WOMEN’S CURLING

7 p.m., NBCSN — World Curling Championship (taped)

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

1:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series

4 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City

BOXING

7 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia

9 p.m., ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia

5 p.m., ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly

7 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

10:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon, NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.

2:30 p.m., NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame

MEN’S SOCCER

7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey

6 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL

6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Houston

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL

Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles at Toulouse (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m., NBCSN — The World Athletics Relays

