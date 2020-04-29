LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Alexis McCullough (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore outfielder on the softball team, hit .333 in seven games with the Sycamores during the abbreviated season. In three at-bats, McCullough had a single and scored twice.
Lucas McNew (Southern Indiana): The Borden graduate, a sophomore pitcher-catcher on the baseball team, hit .281 while leading the squad in doubles (six) and RBIs (13) and tying for the lead in hits (16) and home runs (two). He had a .491 slugging percentage and .369 on-base percentage.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — EA Sports NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
