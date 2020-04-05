LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Cobie Barnes (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-foot-5 wing on the men's basketball team, averaged 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.1 minutes per game for the Sycamores, who went 18-12 and tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season standings. He shot 50 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the 3-point line.
Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate, a 6-3 sophomore guard on the men's basketball team, averaged 1.2 points and 7.8 minutes per game for the Knights, who went 20-8. He shot 47.8 percent from the field.
Jaylynn Brown (Lincoln Trail): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-8 sophomore guard on the women's basketball team, averaged team-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (3.5), steals (1.8) and blocked shots (0.8) per game for the Lady Statesmen, who went 17-10. She shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
