AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at Providence, 6 p.m.

Columbus East at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Washington, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

College tennis

IU Southeast at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Albany Invitational, 5 p.m.

Softball

Henryville at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Whitfield Academy (Ky.), 6 p.m.

Floyd Central vs. Franklin Central, 8 p.m.

Track & field

Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Albany at Corydon Central’s Stargazer, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Clarksville at Borden, dh, 11 a.m.

Corydon Central at Henryville, 11 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Silver Creek at Brownsburg Invitational, 10 a.m.

Floyd Central Invitational, 2 p.m. at Valley View

College tennis

IU Southeast at Ohio Christian, 9 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

Silver Creek Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany Invitational, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Softball

Floyd Central vs. Sullivan, 9 a.m.

Orleans at New Washington, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Seymour, 11 a.m.

Silver Creek at Madison, 11 a.m.

Forest Park at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Silver Creek vs. Terre Haute North, 11 a.m.

Perry Central at Providence, dh, noon

Track & field

Christian Academy, New Washington, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jeff Inferno, 10:30 a.m.

New Albany at Columbus North, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m., ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.

3 p.m., ACCN — NC State at Boston College

6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

7:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m., ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern

6 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.

6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California

8 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

8 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

3 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at New York

10 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Golden State

NHL

8 p.m., NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

TENNIS

1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals

7 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m., NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta

7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING

10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9:30 p.m., ESPNU — Cal State Fullerton at San Diego

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., Alabama A&M at Jackson State

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.

4 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m., NBCSN — Arkansas Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Houston

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame

2 p.m., ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina

MEN’S SOCCER

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Ashton Villa at Liverpool

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland

NBA

8:30 p.m., ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

RUGBY

10 a.m., ESPN2 — Pro14: TBA

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S.

