AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at Providence, 6 p.m.
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Washington, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
College tennis
IU Southeast at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Albany Invitational, 5 p.m.
Softball
Henryville at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Whitfield Academy (Ky.), 6 p.m.
Floyd Central vs. Franklin Central, 8 p.m.
Track & field
Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Albany at Corydon Central’s Stargazer, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Clarksville at Borden, dh, 11 a.m.
Corydon Central at Henryville, 11 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Silver Creek at Brownsburg Invitational, 10 a.m.
Floyd Central Invitational, 2 p.m. at Valley View
College tennis
IU Southeast at Ohio Christian, 9 a.m.
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Softball
Floyd Central vs. Sullivan, 9 a.m.
Orleans at New Washington, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 11 a.m.
Silver Creek at Madison, 11 a.m.
Forest Park at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Silver Creek vs. Terre Haute North, 11 a.m.
Perry Central at Providence, dh, noon
Track & field
Christian Academy, New Washington, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Jeff Inferno, 10:30 a.m.
New Albany at Columbus North, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.
3 p.m., ACCN — NC State at Boston College
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
7 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
7:30 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern
6 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.
6 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah at California
8 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
3 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.)
7 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Memphis at New York
10 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Golden State
NHL
8 p.m., NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals
7 p.m., TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9:30 p.m., ESPNU — Cal State Fullerton at San Diego
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., Alabama A&M at Jackson State
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.
4 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m., NBCSN — Arkansas Derby
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Houston
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
12 p.m., ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame
2 p.m., ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina
MEN’S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Ashton Villa at Liverpool
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon, ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
3 p.m., ABC — UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
RUGBY
10 a.m., ESPN2 — Pro14: TBA
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., FOX — International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S.
