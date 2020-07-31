AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY AUG. 1

Auto racing

     Sportsdrome Speedway, 3:30 p.m. (practice starts); 7 p.m. (racing begins)

MONDAY, AUG. 3

Girls' golf

     Floyd Central at BHSS Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bloomington Country Club

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     3 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

     4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

     6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING

     9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

GOLF

     7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

     4:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     6 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

     9 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at KT

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Hanwha at LG 

LACROSSE

     1 p.m., NBC — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit

     7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at L.A. Angels 

     10 p.m., MLBN — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)

MEN'S SOCCER

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NBA 

     1:15 p.m., ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     Noon, NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     3 p.m., NBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     8 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     3 a.m., ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah

     9 p.m., FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury

     11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

     2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

TENNIS

     8:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin

     2 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

     2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin 

     5 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

WNBA

     4 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     6 p.m., NBATV — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.  

SUNDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

     5 a.m. (Monday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

     9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     Noon, NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

     3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

     3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

     5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — TBA

LACROSSE

     Noon, NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta

     4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco

     7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

MEN'S SOCCER 

    8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

NBA

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8 p.m., ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     2 p.m., USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     3 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     9 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     11 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals

     Noon, CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va.

     3 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals

WNBA 

     1 p.m., ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     6 p.m., ESPN — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

MONDAY

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA

     1:30 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     4 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     Noon, NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     2:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     6:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta 

