AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' golf
Floyd Central, Providence at New Albany, 4 p.m. at Valley View
Clarksville, Eastern at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe GC
WEDNESDAY
Girls' golf
Charlestown at Clarksville, 4 p.m. at Wooded View
New Albany at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.)
MEN'S SOCCER
8:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
2 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.., ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WEDNESDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Colorado
7 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Milwaukee
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana
NBA
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
