AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' golf

     Floyd Central, Providence at New Albany, 4 p.m. at Valley View

     Clarksville, Eastern at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe GC

WEDNESDAY

Girls' golf

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 4 p.m. at Wooded View

     New Albany at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN — Doosan at Samsung

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto

     7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.)

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NBA 

     2 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

     7 p.m.., ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

WEDNESDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

GOLF

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Samsung 

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Colorado

     7 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Milwaukee

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC 

     10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana

NBA 

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

