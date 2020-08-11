AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' golf
Charlestown at Clarksville, 4 p.m. at Wooded View
New Albany at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC
THURSDAY
Girls' golf
Henryville, Madison at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
1 p.m., FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — Kia at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.)
3 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped)
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana
NBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
THURSDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:50 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
NBA
4 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
