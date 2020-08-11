AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' golf

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 4 p.m. at Wooded View

     New Albany at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC 

THURSDAY    

Girls' golf

     Henryville, Madison at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

     8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     1 p.m., FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

GOLF

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

     2 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Samsung 

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — Kia at LG 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.)

     3 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Colorado

     4 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped)

    10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana

NBA 

     4 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.  

THURSDAY 

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:50 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

GOLF

     8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

     9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

     5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

NBA

     4 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

