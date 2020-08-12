AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys' tennis
Providence at Floyd Central, 4:45 p.m. (scrimmage)
Girls' golf
Henryville, Madison at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run
Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View
Volleyball
South Central at New Washington, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Eastern at Henryville, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Floyd Central at Christian Academy, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
FRIDAY
High school football
Clarksville at Switzerland County, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:50 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
1 p.m., FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 2, Vienne to Col de Porte, 83 miles (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
HORSE RACING
2 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — LG at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Washington at NY Mets
4 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped)
NBA
4 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
FRIDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:50 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Brisbane at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at NC
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto
9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
NBA
4:15 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Philadelphia at Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
10 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals
