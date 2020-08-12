AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY    

Boys' tennis

     Providence at Floyd Central, 4:45 p.m. (scrimmage)

Girls' golf

     Henryville, Madison at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run

     Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View

Volleyball

     South Central at New Washington, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

     Eastern at Henryville, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

     Floyd Central at Christian Academy, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

FRIDAY

High school football

     Clarksville at Switzerland County, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)     

  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:50 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

     8 a.m., FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     1 p.m., FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

CYCLING

     2 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 2, Vienne to Col de Porte, 83 miles (taped)

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

     9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

     5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HORSE RACING

     2 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kia at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — LG at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Washington at NY Mets

     4 p.m., ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

     10 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped)

NBA

     4 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Playoffs: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

FRIDAY 

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:50 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

     12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Brisbane at North Melbourne

     3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

GOLF

     5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

     8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

     9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at NC

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

NBA

     4:15 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Philadelphia at Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     7 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

     10 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

     5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals 

