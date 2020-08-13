TODAY
High school football
Clarksville at Switzerland County, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
SATURDAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Scottsburg Jamboree, 8:30 a.m.
Floyd Central at Evansville Reitz, 11 a.m.
Boys' tennis
Floyd Central in Avon Invitational, TBD
Cross country
Borden Warpah Invitational (Borden, Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 9:30 a.m.
Silver Creek at Austin Invitational, 9 a.m. at Hardy Lake
Girls' golf
Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational (Floyd Central, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Girls' soccer
North Harrison at Providence, 10 a.m.
Silver Creek at Bedford NL, 11 a.m.
New Albany at Evansville Memorial, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)
High school football
Jeffersonville at Whiteland, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)
New Albany at East Central, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)
Silver Creek at Seymour, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)
Floyd Central at Madison, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
Providence at Corydon Central, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
Volleyball
New Washington at Southwestern Invitational, 10 a.m.
Providence at New Albany, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Brisbane at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 3, Corenc to Saint-Martin-de-Bellevillene, 97 miles (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
7 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at NC
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto
8 p.m., MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota
9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped)
NBA
4:15 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Philadelphia at Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
2 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
2 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals
WNBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
BOXING
4 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
5 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7 p.m., FOX — Boston at New York Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals
11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals
WNBA
Noon, ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m., ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
