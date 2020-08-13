TODAY

High school football

     Clarksville at Switzerland County, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)      

SATURDAY

Boys' soccer

     Henryville at Scottsburg Jamboree, 8:30 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Evansville Reitz, 11 a.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Floyd Central in Avon Invitational, TBD 

Cross country

     Borden Warpah Invitational (Borden, Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 9:30 a.m.

     Silver Creek at Austin Invitational, 9 a.m. at Hardy Lake 

Girls' golf

     Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational (Floyd Central, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe

Girls' soccer

     North Harrison at Providence, 10 a.m. 

     Silver Creek at Bedford NL, 11 a.m. 

     New Albany at Evansville Memorial, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

High school football

     Jeffersonville at Whiteland, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

     New Albany at East Central, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

     Silver Creek at Seymour, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

     Floyd Central at Madison, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

     Providence at Corydon Central, 7 p.m. (scrimmage) 

Volleyball

     New Washington at Southwestern Invitational, 10 a.m. 

     Providence at New Albany, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

     12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Brisbane at North Melbourne

     3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

CYCLING

     2 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 3, Corenc to Saint-Martin-de-Bellevillene, 97 miles (taped)

GOLF

     5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

     7 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

     9 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

     5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at NC

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto

     8 p.m., MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped)

NBA

     4:15 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Playoffs: Philadelphia at Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     2 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     6:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

     5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals 

WNBA

     8 p.m., NBATV — Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     3 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

     8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

BOXING

     4 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank

     9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship

GOLF

     8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

     5 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

     7 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

     7 p.m., FOX — Boston at New York Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco

RUGBY

     3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin

     11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland

MEN'S SOCCER 

     10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals

WNBA

     Noon, ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     2 p.m., ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

