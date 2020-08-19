AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Boys’ soccer

Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Rock Creek at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

New Albany at Jennings County, 5 p.m.

South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Providence at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

Cross country

Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville at Seymour Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ golf

New Albany at Corydon, 4 p.m. at Old Capital

Clarksville, Paoli, Southwestern at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC

Girls’ soccer

Providence at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Heritage Hills at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Henryville at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.

Evansville North at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Lanesville, 6:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Borden, 7 p.m.

Bloomington South at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ tennis

Floyd Central at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Oldenburg Academy at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.

Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington South at New Albany, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

FISHING

8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire

11 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire

GOLF

5:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo.

5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN — NC at Kia

5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at Hanwha

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto

2 p.m., ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.)

7 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota

9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)

NBA

1 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m., ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: TBD vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD

RUGBY

5:30 a.m, FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith

6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane

WNBA

7 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

