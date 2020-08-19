AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys’ soccer
Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
New Albany at Jennings County, 5 p.m.
South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Providence at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country
Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville at Seymour Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
New Albany at Corydon, 4 p.m. at Old Capital
Clarksville, Paoli, Southwestern at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC
Girls’ soccer
Providence at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Heritage Hills at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Evansville North at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Lanesville, 6:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Borden, 7 p.m.
Bloomington South at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ tennis
Floyd Central at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Oldenburg Academy at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Bloomington South at New Albany, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
FISHING
8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire
11 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom
10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
7:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo.
5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — NC at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at Hanwha
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
6 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.)
7 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)
NBA
1 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: TBD vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
RUGBY
5:30 a.m, FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
