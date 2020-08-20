TODAY Boys’ tennis
Floyd Central at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Oldenburg Academy at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Bloomington South at New Albany, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY Boys’ soccer
New Albany at Washington, 9 a.m.
Madison at Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m.
Providence at Scecina, 12:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
New Washington at North Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Jeffersonville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Henryville at Musketeer Invitational, 9 a.m. at Pekin
Providence vs. Franklin & Bloomington South, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin
Floyd Central at North Central, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Madison Invitational (Clarksville, New Washington), 9 a.m. at Hanover College
Silver Creek at Bloomington North’s Early Bird Meet, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute
Providence in Southwestern Small School Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ golf
Floyd Central Invitational (New Albany), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital
Girls’ soccer
Silver Creek at Madison, 10 a.m. at West Soccer Field
Volleyball
Henryville Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.
Providence at Carmel 4-way, 10 a.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 10 a.m.
Clarksville vs. Charlestown, 11:30 a.m. at Brownstown Central
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, noon
TODAY AUTO RACING
11 a.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High school football: Jeffersonville at Floyd Central & Charlestown at Silver Creek
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
9:30 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany
NBA
1:30 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane
WNBA
10 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
