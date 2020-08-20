TODAY Boys’ tennis

Floyd Central at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Oldenburg Academy at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.

Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Scottsburg at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington South at New Albany, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY Boys’ soccer

New Albany at Washington, 9 a.m.

Madison at Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m.

Providence at Scecina, 12:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

New Washington at North Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.

Jeffersonville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Henryville at Musketeer Invitational, 9 a.m. at Pekin

Providence vs. Franklin & Bloomington South, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin

Floyd Central at North Central, 1 p.m.

Cross country

Madison Invitational (Clarksville, New Washington), 9 a.m. at Hanover College

Silver Creek at Bloomington North’s Early Bird Meet, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute

Providence in Southwestern Small School Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ golf

Floyd Central Invitational (New Albany), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital

Girls’ soccer

Silver Creek at Madison, 10 a.m. at West Soccer Field

Volleyball

Henryville Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.

Providence at Carmel 4-way, 10 a.m.

Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 10 a.m.

Clarksville vs. Charlestown, 11:30 a.m. at Brownstown Central

Jeffersonville at Columbus East, noon

TODAY AUTO RACING

11 a.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis

5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High school football: Jeffersonville at Floyd Central & Charlestown at Silver Creek

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

9:30 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

NBA

1:30 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

4 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith

6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane

WNBA

10 p.m., CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

