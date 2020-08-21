AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     New Albany at Washington, 9 a.m. 

     Madison at Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m. 

     Providence at Scecina, 12:30 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at North Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m. 

     Jeffersonville Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Henryville at Musketeer Invitational, 9 a.m. at Pekin 

     Providence vs. Franklin & Bloomington South, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin 

     Floyd Central at North Central, 1 p.m. 

Cross country

     Madison Invitational (Clarksville, New Washington), 9 a.m. at Hanover College

     Silver Creek at Bloomington North's Early Bird Meet, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute

     Borden, Providence in Southwestern Small School Invitational, 10:30 a.m. 

Girls' golf 

     Floyd Central Invitational (New Albany), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at Madison, 10 a.m. at West Soccer Field

Volleyball

     Henryville Round Robin, 9:30 a.m. 

     Providence at Carmel 4-way, 10 a.m. 

     Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 10 a.m.

     Clarksville vs. Charlestown, 11:30 a.m. at Brownstown Central

     Jeffersonville at Columbus East, noon  

MONDAY

Boys' soccer

     Henryville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

     North Harrison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.  

     Providence at CAI, 6 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Trinity at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' tennis

     Corydon Central at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 5 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville JV at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

     Clarksville at Austin, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Clarksville, Henryville, Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m at Elk Run

     Assumption, Mercy at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge

     Jennings County at New Albany, 4:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane

     4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

     4 p.m., NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn.

     4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped)

BOXING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

     10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

FISHING

     8 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF

     9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

     3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

     3 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

     3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — NC at KT 

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

     4 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland

     7 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City

     9 p.m., MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

     6 p.m., FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas

NBA

     1 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. TBD, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

     9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

TENNIS

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds 

     1 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

     3 p.m., ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     5 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     7 p.m., CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

SUNDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

     5 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

     1 p.m., NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

     1 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

     4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

FISHING

     Noon, ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF

     3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

     8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

     2:30 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

     5 a.m. (Monday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — Lotte at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., ESPN — Houston at San Diego

     4 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco

     7 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

MEN'S SOCCER

     12:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

     2:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

     10 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland

NBA

     1 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)

RODEO

     1:30 p.m., CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

     5 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

TENNIS

     11 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

MONDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

GOLF

     5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

     6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

     9:30 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

NBA 

     1:30 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     4 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped)

Tags

Recommended for you