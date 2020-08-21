AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
New Albany at Washington, 9 a.m.
Madison at Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m.
Providence at Scecina, 12:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at North Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Jeffersonville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Henryville at Musketeer Invitational, 9 a.m. at Pekin
Providence vs. Franklin & Bloomington South, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin
Floyd Central at North Central, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Madison Invitational (Clarksville, New Washington), 9 a.m. at Hanover College
Silver Creek at Bloomington North's Early Bird Meet, 9 a.m. at Terre Haute
Borden, Providence in Southwestern Small School Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Girls' golf
Floyd Central Invitational (New Albany), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at Madison, 10 a.m. at West Soccer Field
Volleyball
Henryville Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.
Providence at Carmel 4-way, 10 a.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 10 a.m.
Clarksville vs. Charlestown, 11:30 a.m. at Brownstown Central
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, noon
MONDAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
North Harrison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Providence at CAI, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Corydon Central at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville JV at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' golf
Clarksville, Henryville, Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m at Elk Run
Assumption, Mercy at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge
Jennings County at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m., NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn.
4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped)
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
FISHING
8 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
3 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — NC at KT
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
7 p.m., FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City
9 p.m., MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco
MEN'S SOCCER
12:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
6 p.m., FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas
NBA
1 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. TBD, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
1 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
3 p.m., ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m., CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
5 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
1 p.m., NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
FISHING
Noon, ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
8 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
2:30 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
2:30 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
5 a.m. (Monday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Lotte at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Houston at San Diego
4 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
7 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
MEN'S SOCCER
12:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland
NBA
1 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)
8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)
RODEO
1:30 p.m., CBS — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
5 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Arizona
NBA
1:30 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped)
