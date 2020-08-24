TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Jeffersonville at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Providence, 5 p.m.
Cross country
Silver Creek Hokum-Karem (Charlestown, CAI, Jeffersonville, Henryville), 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Sunnyside Classic (Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence), 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge
Clarksville, Henryville at Southwestern, 5 p.m. Butler Falls GC
Girls’ soccer
Providence at Forest Park, 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest School
Trinity Lutheran at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
New Albany at North Harrison, 6 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Austin at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Paoli at Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Sunnyside Classic (Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence), 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Eastern, Charlestown at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run
Volleyball
Charlestown at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
8 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis
9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
MEN’S SOCCER
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
NBA
6:30 p.m., Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco
TENNIS
1 p.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Quarterfinals
7 p.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Quarterfinal 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.