TUESDAY

Boys’ soccer

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Jeffersonville at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Providence, 5 p.m.

Cross country

Silver Creek Hokum-Karem (Charlestown, CAI, Jeffersonville, Henryville), 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Sunnyside Classic (Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence), 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge

Clarksville, Henryville at Southwestern, 5 p.m. Butler Falls GC

Girls’ soccer

Providence at Forest Park, 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest School

Trinity Lutheran at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

New Albany at North Harrison, 6 p.m.

Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

New Washington at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Austin at New Washington, 6 p.m.

Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, 6 p.m.

Eastern at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

Paoli at Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ tennis

New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Sunnyside Classic (Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence), 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe

Eastern, Charlestown at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run

Volleyball

Charlestown at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Silver Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.

Scottsburg at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

GOLF

6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — LG at Samsung

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis

9:30 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

MEN’S SOCCER

7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

NBA

6:30 p.m., Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

11 a.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m., CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m., ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Samsung

5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco

TENNIS

1 p.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Quarterfinals

7 p.m., TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Quarterfinal 4

