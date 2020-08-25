TODAY

Boys’ tennis

New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Sunnyside Classic (Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence), 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe

Eastern, Charlestown at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m. at Elk Run

Volleyball

Charlestown at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Silver Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.

Scottsburg at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ soccer

Henryville at Salem, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at CAI, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Charlestown at New Washington, 4 p.m.

Eastern at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Salem, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Clarksville, Scottsburg at Henryville, 5 p.m. at Champions Pointe

Girls’ soccer

Austin at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Austin at New Washington, 6 p.m.

West Washington at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Borden, 6 p.m.

Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

CAI at Corydon Central, 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.

Rock Creek at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Atlanta

10 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA

4 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

WNBA

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NBA

4 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, if necessary, {span}Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.{/span}

6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

WNBA

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

