AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Boys’ soccer

Henryville at Salem, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at CAI, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Charlestown at New Washington, 4 p.m.

Eastern at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Salem, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Clarksville, Scottsburg at Henryville, 5 p.m. at Champions Pointe

Girls’ soccer

Austin at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Austin at New Washington, 6 p.m.

West Washington at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Borden, 6 p.m.

Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

CAI at Corydon Central, 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.

Rock Creek at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

     Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.

     Clarksville at Eastern, 7 p.m.  

     New Albany at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Seymour, 7 p.m. 

     Providence at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

     Salem at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Henryville at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood GC

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond

5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

10 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)

4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte

5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at LG

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)

6:30 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas

MEN’S SOCCER

7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

NBA

4 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

11 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

Noon, TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

FRIDAY AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m., NBCSN — ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped)

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at LG

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — SK at NC

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High school football: Providence at Floyd Central

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis

NBA

4 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 6, if necessary, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 6, if necessary, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m., USA — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4

10 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4

