AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys’ soccer
Henryville at Salem, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Corydon Central, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at CAI, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Charlestown at New Washington, 4 p.m.
Eastern at New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 5 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Clarksville, Scottsburg at Henryville, 5 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Girls’ soccer
Austin at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Austin at New Washington, 6 p.m.
West Washington at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Borden, 6 p.m.
Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
CAI at Corydon Central, 6:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Salem at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Girls' golf
Henryville at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood GC
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
10 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.)
6:30 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas
MEN’S SOCCER
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
NBA
4 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
Noon, TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
FRIDAY AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m., NBCSN — ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped)
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
7:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — SK at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High school football: Providence at Floyd Central
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis
NBA
4 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 6, if necessary, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 6, if necessary, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., USA — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4
10 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.