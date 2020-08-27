TODAY
Football
Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Salem at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Girls' golf
Henryville at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood GC
SATURDAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Lanesville, 10 a.m.
Bullitt Central (Ky.) at Silver Creek, 10 a.m.
Shoals at Rock Creek, 10 a.m.
CAI at North Harrison, 10 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Providence, 2 p.m.
Jasper at New Albany, 8 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Jeffersonville at John Shirley Invitational, 8 a.m. 1801 E. 86th St., Indianapolis
New Albany Invitational (Providence, Silver Creek), 9 a.m.
Cross country
Salem Invitational (Clarksville, CAI, Silver Creek), 9:30 a.m.
New Albany, Providence in Dennis Bays Warrior Classic, 10 a.m. at Angel Mounds, Evansville
Girls' golf
New Albany Invitational (Floyd Central, Providence), 9 a.m. at Valley View
Girls' soccer
Bedford NL at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Providence at Heritage Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Madison Invitational, 9 a.m.
Silver Creek at Bloomington South Invitational, 9 a.m.
Rock Creek at Madison Invitational, 9 a.m.
River City Invitational (at New Albany)— Lanesville at New Albany, 9 a.m.; Austin at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Springs Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.
CAI at Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Henryville at Perry Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Hoosier North/South Challenge (at Floyd Central) — Lawrence North vs. Providence, 11 a.m.; Hamilton Southeastern at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.; Providence vs. Hamilton SE, 1:30 p.m.; Lawrence North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
7:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)
10 p.m., ESPN — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — SK at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High school football: Providence at Floyd Central
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees
7 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Philadelphia
8 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona
NBA
4 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7:30 p.m., USA — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Wests at Penrith
TENNIS
2 p.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y.
2 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Washington vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
CYCLING
8 a.m., NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at NC
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
WNBA
4 p.m., ABC — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
